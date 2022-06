Two men were arrested by Utah Highway Patrol over the weekend for allegedly smuggling a 7-year-old girl across the country. 33-year-old Alejandro Marcos Carrillo-Lira and 21-year-old Brandon Alexis Vargas Cardoso were pulled over on I-15 in southern Utah. The arresting officer had pulled over their white Nissan Altima on Saturday because their window tint was darker than what Utah law allows. The two men were also committing a lane violation.

UTAH STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO