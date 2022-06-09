ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDVM 25

VIDEO: 80-year-old man assaulted suffering critical injuries

By Elise Kim
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rzJMo_0g5jbtDw00

BELTSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — An 80-year-old man was assaulted and suffered critical injuries after a suspect repeatedly struck the victim in the 11300 block of Cherry Hill Rd. on the evening of June 2.

Prince George’s County Police released a video of the brutal assault on a senior citizen and are urging the community to provide information to identify and find the suspect.

Woodstock man charged in assault

Viewer discretion is advised. To view the video, click here .

The video shows the suspect beating the victim and then fleeing the area in a white pickup truck.

The investigation suggests the assault may have stemmed from a dispute over damage to a car door in the parking lot.

“The brutality of this assault is disturbing. My investigators are committed to identifying and arresting this suspect so he is held accountable for this attack. Our thoughts are with the victim who remains hospitalized with critical injuries. If anyone in the community recognizes this suspect, please call us,” said Major Jason Fisher, Commander Beltsville Division.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-937-0910.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 4

Mary Jane Brutzman
4d ago

hope when he's caught his cellmates will treat him like he choose to treat this senior citizen. If he passes away he'll surely be at peace in God's kingdom.

Reply
2
Related
fox5dc.com

Couple arrested in connection with 'brutal assault' on 80-year-old man

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a "brutal assault" on an 80-year-old man in Beltsville that was captured on surveillance video, according to Prince George's County Police. The suspects are 25-year-old Julias Wright of Fort Washington and 44-year-old Christina Felder...
BELTSVILLE, MD
WDVM 25

14-year-old boy missing from Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy from Germantown who went missing on Thursday. Police said that Sincere Kareem Daughtry was last seen at Northwest High School. He is missing from the 18200 block of Smoke House Ct. Sincere is 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. He has […]
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Brutal Assault#Woodstock#Viewer#Beltsville Division#Nexstar Media Inc#Wdvm25 Dcw50
fox5dc.com

Jealous ex-boyfriend shoots 7-11 employee in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities say the shooting that took place at an Aspen Hill 7-11 on Sunday was caused by an employee's jealous ex-boyfriend. According to police, at approximately 3:18 a.m. several officers from the Montgomery County Police Department responded to 14101 Georgia Avenue – the site of the Silver Spring 7-11 – for a shooting that had just occurred.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Charged With Murder In Deadly Weekend Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 47-year-old Baltimore man is under arrest in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend, authorities said Monday. Clifton Curtis Hodges is accused of fatally shooting 56-year-old Bernard Jackson II during a dispute late Saturday night in southwest Baltimore, police said. Officers called to a shooting in the 3600 block of West Lexington Street shortly before midnight Sunday found Jackson shot multiple times. He did not survive. Based on a preliminary investigation, homicide detectives identified Hodges as the shooting suspect, police said. No additional details were immediately provided. Hodges is charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm during a violent crime, court records show. The 47-year-old remains in custody while awaiting court proceedings in the case.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family Of Young Child Found Alone In Baltimore Located, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have located the family of a child found wandering alone Monday in Baltimore. Earlier Monday, Baltimore Police asked for help finding the boy’s loved ones after he was found alone in the 5600 block of Haddon Avenue. Shortly before 11:30 a.m., police called off the request for help, saying the child’s family had been located.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Victim ID'd In Fatal Head-On Collision In Greenbelt

The victim of a fatal crash over the weekend in Greenbelt has been identified, authorities say. Manuel Juarez, 52, was driving westbound on Greenbelt Road when an eastbound vehicle crossed into his lane striking him head-on near Lakecrest Drive around 7:40 a.m., Friday, June 10, according to Prince George's County Police.
GREENBELT, MD
Daily Voice

Body Pulled From Baltimore Cove

A suspicious death investigation is underway after a body was found floating in a Baltimore cove, authorities say. The body was recovered from the cove near the 1800 block of Annapolis Road, around 7:19 p.m., Sunday, June 12, according to Baltimore Police. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Deputy Dies After Being Shot In The Line Of Duty

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wicomico County sheriff’s deputy is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Sunday night shooting in Pittsville, authorities said. Wicomico County Sheriff Mike Lewis announced the line-of-duty death of Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard in a Facebook post on Monday morning, saying deputies are “mourning the loss of an incredible human being.” The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. Sunday while Hilliard was trying to take a fugitive into custody who was wanted on felony warrants in multiple jurisdictions, authorities said. A chase ensued after Hilliard saw the suspect leaving an apartment complex and at some point...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Maserati stolen in Northeast DC; police searching for suspect

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A Maserati was stolen in Northeast DC early Monday morning after an unarmed carjacking, according to a police report. The report says the victim was stopped in the 3700 block of Roosevelt Place NE on Monday morning around 12:05 a.m. The victim says her cell...
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

Police release photos of Temple Hills Mall suspects

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — On Friday, police responded to The Shops at Iverson, for the reports of a shooting. Prince George’s County Police (PGPD) are now asking the public for help identifying the suspects. At around 12:45 p.m., shots rang out at the mall in Temple Hills, Md. According to the news release, there […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy