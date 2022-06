HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby, a Hampton man accused of felony child neglect, was denied bond by a judge for the fifth time on Monday. In a morning court hearing, the judge found that there's enough evidence in Bigsby's case to send it to a grand jury on July 5. That grand jury won't decide if he's guilty; they'll decide if there's enough evidence against Bigsby that he should face trial for child neglect.

