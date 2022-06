FORT SMITH, Ark. — Two days of heavy rain fell across Fort Smith and the River Valley. In the city of Fort Smith, the rain caused flooding all the way across the city. On the north side of town near N 7th Street, multiple roads were blocked by Fort Smith Police as well as barricades put out by the Streets Department. Some motorists risked crossing flooded streets, only to find themselves stuck.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO