Nearly 60 games into the season, Lance Lynn finally made his 2022 debut in the White Sox rotation. It’s a big boost for a team that has scuffled through the first two months of the season, and even though it wasn’t his best outing, it was effective and a great foundation to build upon. It was enough to keep the White Sox in the game and a pair of José Abreu homers, one in the first inning and one in the eighth, helped pace the offense to a 9-5 win over the Tigers.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO