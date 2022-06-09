ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

Open Record: The superintendent's wife

By Bryan Polcyn, Amanda St. Hilaire
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Wis. - The federal government is showering Wisconsin schools with more than two billion dollars in pandemic relief funds and the latest round aims at helping students catch up on...

www.fox6now.com

whby.com

Panhandling scam targeting the Fox Valley

APPLETON, Wis–Local law enforcement is warning people of a panhandling scam targeting the area. Men playing violins are showing up on sidewalks and street corners with signs claiming they have kids and need money for food. Police say the violin music is actually recorded and coming from a speaker...
APPLETON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man with rifle, knife in Kwik Trip tased, arrested: Kenosha sheriff

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County deputies were called to the Kwik Trip in Somers on 31st Street for a male subject in the store with a rifle. The subject was confronted by KSD deputies and a supervisor. The subject who was also armed with a knife in his hand was tased by law enforcement and taken into custody.
KENOSHA, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Complaints mount over conduct of Whitewater PD

For some time now, the Whitewater Police Department (WPD) has been under a cloud. Since December, the department’s police chief Aaron Raap, has been on administrative leave pending an ongoing internal investigation. Raap, who was hired as chief in 2018, was taken into custody following an alleged Thanksgiving fight with a family member. Though the […] The post Complaints mount over conduct of Whitewater PD appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Hayat Pharmacy free formula giveaway

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee parents can soon ease their worries about the nationwide baby formula shortage. A free formula distribution will be held Tuesday, June 14 at the Hayat Pharmacy on Layton Avenue. It stems from a partnership between the pharmacy, Capri Communities and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission. A donation of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Beach Ambassadors prevent drownings, no lifeguards on duty

Thousands of people will go to Milwaukee's lakefront this summer to cool off, but there will be no lifeguards on duty. In response to a number of drownings two years ago, the Milwaukee Beach Ambassadors program, now in its second year, arms beachgoers with knowledge to keep them safe.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Missing Racine teen last seen Sunday

RACINE, Wis. - Police are asking for help locating a missing 13-year-old girl last seen Sunday, June 12 between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. in Racine. Joleesa Montez left home on foot and did not return. She is described as a Hispanic female, 5'3" 130 pounds with brown hair and...
RACINE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Teachers say goodbye to school closing for good

MENASHA, Wis. — Mike Boutin spent the week packing up his classroom like he does at the end of every school year. This time, with the knowledge he won’t unpack in the same building ever again. Boutin taught fifth grade this year at Nicolet Elementary in Menasha. The...
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police investigate large fight

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are investigating a large fight that broke out early Saturday. Offers were called to a parking lot on the 1200-block of East Mason Street around 3 A.M. for a fight outside a business. Police said they are concerned by the disruption the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

Motorcyclists ride around central Wisconsin for 2022 Man of Honor

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists rode around central Wisconsin for the 2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride on Saturday. Riders took off from Burks Bar at 11 a.m. Hundreds of motorcyclists rode about 100 miles throughout Marathon County. The non-profit organization called Man of Honor uses the money raised from...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 sucked into Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th & Loomis

MILWAUKEE - A child, 11, and two Milwaukee men, 34, and 37, were sucked into a Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th and Loomis Monday evening, June 13. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, they had not been found. According to police and fire officials, a witness indicated an 11-year-old boy slipped...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wizmnews.com

A former Supreme Court justice should not have to be reminded how to behave in court

One would assume that a former Supreme Court justice would be familiar with and follow basic rules of courtroom etiquette. Not so, apparently, with Michael Gableman. The former Wisconsin Supreme Court judge who is leading the so-called investigation into the 2020 election has been found in contempt of court after refusing to release public documents related to his investigation. Not only did he refuse to provide the records requested, he refused to answer questions, and went on a bombastic and bullying tirade against the judge hearing his case. He accused the judge of being an advocate, saying he has “abandoned his role as a neutral magistrate.” That prompted the judge to tersely remind the former Supreme Court justice how a witness is expected to act in a court of law. Such a reminder should not be necessary. But it seems par for the course. Gableman has been bullying his way through this sham investigation, threatening city staff, election workers and mayors of Green Bay, Racine and Madison be thrown in jail if they refuse to comply with the subpoenas he issued as part of his case. His investigation has come up with no valid evidence of voter fraud despite being long overdue and over budget. Taxpayers have already spent in excess of $900,000 on this partisan attempt to undermine our democracy. Now Gableman is facing possible fines of $2000 per day for being in contempt. That money should come out of his own pocket. Wisconsin taxpayers have spent enough on this embarrassment.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Teachers fleeing Waukesha schools

“School District of Waukesha (SDW) students and staff [have] become aware of a significant increase in teacher resignations this school year.” So says the Alliance for Education in Waukesha in a June 7 press release. “From April 1 to June 5, 2022, SDW has received at least 54 resignations from employees. In 2021, there were […] The post Teachers fleeing Waukesha schools appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Head of Wisconsin parole agency quits at behest of governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Parole Commission Chairman John Tate has resigned, a month after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made a hasty appeal to Tate in the midst of Republican criticism over parole plans for a convicted murderer. Evers asked Tate to step down. Tate had come under fire...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Fawn seeks refuge at Wisconsin fire station

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.
FOND DU LAC, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

3 swept into Milwaukee drainage tunnel; search continues

MILWAUKEE - The search continues for three people – a child, 11, and two Milwaukee men, 34, and 37 – who were sucked into a Milwaukee drainage tunnel near 27th and Loomis Monday evening, June 13. According to police and fire officials, a witness indicated an 11-year-old boy...
MILWAUKEE, WI

