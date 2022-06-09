ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WJHL

Man gets car back from East Tenn. shop after a year for repairs

By Don Dare, Hannah Moore
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4as83c_0g5jZgzT00

LENIOR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — An exotic sports car is finally back to the owner after a long delay for repairs. The car has taken more than a year to have a computer module installed, and neither the pandemic nor production delays were the reason.

After waiting for 15 months, Erik Taylor’s classic Porsche 944 is back in his garage. It was March of 2021 when he took it to EuroHaus Motorsports, then in Lenoir City, because of a faulty computer. Taylor called News Channel 11’s sister station, WATE, after seeing one of their stories about the mechanic who worked on his car.

For Taylor, the long delay in getting his car repaired was frustrating. WATE spoke with Taylor three weeks ago, as he proudly showed the car he had not driven in over a year.

Ex-Greeneville HS principal had tweeted about female students, later made ‘inappropriate comments’

The mechanic Taylor has been dealing with is Robert Berry, the owner of EuroHaus Motorsports.

“He’d have to find a computer, he said it would be anywhere from $300-$700 and I would need to give him some money upfront. I then gave him a credit card number over the phone,” Taylor said.

Over the years, Taylor’s taken other sports cars to Berry and had no issues with him, but this time he said there were constant excuses. So, one day, Taylor took a picture of the faulty computer module located under the dash.

“I recently went to see my car, he gave me yet another excuse. That the computer he recently got in wasn’t working either, that he was going to call the tech company that he got it from. I called that company. They had no record of him ordering a computer. There was no evidence that it has been worked on at all,” Taylor said. “I trusted Robert to take care of this car for me, again we never discussed price.”

Pigeon Forge waterpark resort announces $30 million expansion

The mechanic has a recent history of accepting jobs but ending up frustrating his customers. One Knoxville man even took the mechanic to court in 2015 and won his case to get his car back.

In February of 2022, WATE reported how a man found his exotic 2016 Porsche in pieces after paying Berry $13,000 to fix the engine in October of 2020 . A month after that interview, he got his Porsche back in March and took it to a second shop to have it repaired.

In March of 2022, Kevin Johnson told WATE he had dropped off his car at Berry’s shop early last year .

“I don’t think I’m being unreasonable,” Johnson said. “It’s been a year. I have given him $13,700 already. That should be enough to go ahead and pay for all the parts needed to make the repairs.”

Despite sending a legal “demand letter” to Berry, Johnson still doesn’t have his car.

Berry told WATE he’s “trying to finish repairing Mr. Johnson’s Ferrari.”

When asked why it took 15 months to replace the computer in Taylor’s Porsche, Berry said, “He didn’t want to spend any money.”

Taylor said getting his car fixed was the issue, money was not the problem. “I was happy to have the car, I paid him, and drove away.”

Berry told WATE he now has an employee to help him catch up on repairing the more than two dozen cars waiting to be fixed at his shop.

    Is there an official limit, or a reasonable amount of time, to how long a garage can take with a car?

    There are several answers to that question. Consumer experts say there is no legal limit on how long a garage needs to keep a car. For a lot of the smaller fixes, just a few hours is a reasonable time for car repairs. However, larger repairs can take much longer. The garage’s general workload will often affect how long the more exhaustive repairs take.

    The bottom line is there is definitely a fine line between good business conduct and taking too long.

    Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

    Comments / 3

    Related
    WATE

    Couple claims they leased Knoxville home, homeowner doesn’t know them

    A judge has ordered an East Tennessee couple to leave a home after the home's owner claimed they were trespassing. The couple says they had paid a month's rent, a deposit and signed a contract. However, the owner of the home says he doesn't know the couple. The judge hearing the arguments said it is one of the most unusual cases he's ever heard.
    KNOXVILLE, TN
    wvlt.tv

    Campers use caution following Elkmont Campground bear attack

    Knoxville police looking for three women wanted in Nike Unite thefts. The thefts occurred at the end of May and took 20 minutes, according to law enforcement. WVLT spoke with outdoors workers to see how they stay cool and avoid heatstroke. Teens charged in killing of Stanley Freeman Jr. indicted...
    KNOXVILLE, TN
    wvlt.tv

    KPD: Woman crashes into liquor store with child in car

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman was arrested Friday after crashing into a liquor store with a child in the back seat of her car, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department. Veronica Contreras was reportedly at Raddy’s Liquor Center on N. Broadway when she tried to reverse...
    KNOXVILLE, TN
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Vehicles#Sports Car
    wvlt.tv

    Seymour Food City temporarily closes part of deli following fire

    SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Food City in Seymour has temporarily closed its deli following a fire Monday morning, according to Seymour Volunteer Fire Department officials. The Food City, located at 11503 Chapman Highway, was closed for approximately 40 minutes after crews responded to a fire that started in the smoker of the store’s deli, officials said.
    SEYMOUR, TN
    wvlt.tv

    Knoxville woman charged after toddler found wandering alone in street

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was arrested after her toddler was found wandering alone in the street, according to a report from the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a call saying a two- or three-year-old child was wandering in the street alone around 5 p.m. on Friday, the report stated. Officers said they found the child near Mynatt Road, a “busy thoroughfare.” Officers then reportedly contacted Heather Sicola, the child’s mother, who appeared to be intoxicated.
    KNOXVILLE, TN
    wvlt.tv

    2 killed, 2 injured at Antioch shooting

    The family of Sevier County’s only Korean War soldier still missing in action received an American Flag during a veterans event in Townsend Saturday. ‘He’s going to be a hero’ | 10-month-old boy injured in house fire to become organ donor. Updated: 19 hours ago. The fire...
    indherald.com

    Woman faces felony charges after alleged shoplifting incident

    ONEIDA | A Cumberland County woman is facing felony charges locally after allegedly stealing more than $2,000 in merchandise from the Oneida Walmart store. Tresta Stepp, 38, of Crossville, was arrested on Friday, after allegedly stealing a large amount of merchandise from the retail store. According to a warrant filed...
    ONEIDA, TN
    WTVC

    $1 million Powerball winner in Ooltewah

    Ooltewah, Tenn. — The Tennessee Lottery announced the second $1 million Powerball winner in a week. A Tennessee Lottery player in Ooltewah won $1 million from Saturday night’s Powerball drawing by matching five white ball numbers. This is the second $1 million Powerball winner this week, since another lucky player—that time in Pleasant View—also matched five white-ball numbers to win the seven-figure prize from the drawing held June 8, 2022.
    OOLTEWAH, TN
    wvlt.tv

    Want to become an EMT? Free, paid training being offered in East Tenn.

    KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Priority Ambulance announced they were accepting applications for its 10-week EMT-Basic course, which will begin in July. A spokesperson said the company would provide students taking the course with free tuition, certification and testing. Students will also be given a training wage and a complete benefits package during classroom hours throughout the course, according to a release.
    KNOXVILLE, TN
    WJHL

    WJHL

    28K+
    Followers
    9K+
    Post
    4M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

     https://www.wjhl.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy