ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — A water line break at the intersection of 42nd Street and San Jacinto has led to a boil water notice for the City of Odessa and Ector County. At this time, it is unclear when the boil water notice will be lifted. There are also many people in the area with either very low water pressure or no water at all.

ECTOR COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO