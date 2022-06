According to a report by PWInsider, “WWE SmackDown” is set to be invaded by two former World Champions from “WWE Raw” later on this week. Both AJ Styles and Finn Balor are reportedly slated to be at the upcoming taping in Minneapolis on Friday, but it is unknown whether or not they are going to appear as part of the FOX broadcast on television, or if they will be used in dark segments.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO