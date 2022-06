Dear Editor: I must express my family’s disappointment at finding out we can’t swim on Saturdays anymore at a place we consider an oasis from the heat (the Breckenridge City Pool)! Especially July 3rd when we will all be at our place south of town looking to beat the heat. My grandkids are really bummed! Our family has so enjoyed the pool on our weekends away from the “metro-mess“ back in Arlington. My grandson and I went twice this past week!

BRECKENRIDGE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO