Taylor Swift has her sights set on directing another project, following the success of All Too Well: The Short Film. The singer attended this year’s Tribeca Film festival to premiere an exclusive screening of the music video (she’s released an even longer version for fans to stream, that clocks in at just over 11 minutes). During the Q&A portion of the night, Swift revealed that she wants to continue working behind the camera. “It would be so fantastic to write and direct a feature,” she said. “But I don’t see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate, with a crew that was relatively small and a really solid group of people that I trusted.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 23 HOURS AGO