ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blowing Rock, NC

Utility Trailer & Bobcat Skid Steer Stolen

By Bill Fisher
Go Blue Ridge
 5 days ago

High Country Crime Stoppers and Blowing Rock Police seek the public’s assistance in solving the following crime. 1 - 2017 Kaufman 14-foot utility trailer...

www.goblueridge.net

Comments / 0

Related
Go Blue Ridge

Crime Stoppers Investigating Equipment Thefts

High Country Crimstoppers and Blowing Rock Police are seeking your help in solving two larcenies. Between June 3 and June 7, someone took a 14 foot Kaufman utility trailer belonging to Enterline and Russel. The trailer has a NC licence plate AF-16022. Between June 4 and 8, a Bobcat Skid...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
WXII 12

Man killed in a trooper-involved shootout, according to deputies.

Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. On Sunday afternoon, the State Highway Patrol was notified of a traffic collision involving an overturned vehicle on US 321. The reports said it was near Mission Road in Hudson. An individual in the area of the...
HUDSON, NC
WBTV

Chase with motorcycle on I-85 leads to charges for one man

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The pursuit of a driver on a motorcycle on Sunday morning on I-85 in Rowan County resulted in charges for a Charlotte man. Deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office attempted to make a traffic stop on a motorcycle being driven by Melvin Julian Griffin, III. They say Griffin tried to speed away. The motorcycle reached a speed of 140 miles-an-hour, according to deputies. He was apprehended near mile marker 65 in China Grove.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Tow truck driver seriously hurt in Concord hit-and-run crash

CONCORD, N.C. — A tow truck driver was left for dead after he was hit by a driver who then left the scene, according to his colleagues. John Owen had just wrapped up a long day of driving for Lebleus Towing in Concord around 11:30 p.m. on Friday when his truck was rear-ended on the Concord Parkway, coworkers and police told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura.
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blowing Rock, NC
Blowing Rock, NC
Crime & Safety
caldwelljournal.com

Officer Involved Shooting On Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community

LENOIR, NC (June 13, 2022) – On Sunday, June 12th, 2022, at 2:23 pm the Caldwell County Communications Center received multiple calls of an overturned black Honda 4 door in the ditch on the southbound lane of Hickory Boulevard in the Sawmills Community. The callers indicated that a subject with the vehicle was in possession of an assault rifle and a pistol. A caller further indicated that the subject was waving a rifle around and making statement about needing a ride. Another caller reported that the subject had a gun and made the statements if the police come someone is going to die. A Deputy with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and a Trooper with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and on arrival contacted the subject. The Deputy and Trooper exchanged gunfire with the subject who fled to a wooded area after the exchange of gunfire. Additional officers arrived at the scene and located the subject at the wooded area and rendered aid to him. The subject was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Frye Hospital in Hickory. Multiple firearms were located in the possession of the subject at the time he was located. This case has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and body cam footage from the Deputy has been turned over to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Agents on scene later conducted a search of the overturned vehicle and a significant quantity of suspected illegal narcotics was collected. The subject identified as Jerome Lavon Connelly, age 35, of Morganton was later pronounced deceased at Frye Hospital. The Deputy involved has been placed on paid administrative leave pending review by the District Attorney’s Office.
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bobcat#Property Crime#Blowing Rock Police#Enterline Russell#Pva#Nc License Plate
WNCT

Investigation begins in NC trooper-involved shooting death

LENOIR, N.C. (AP) — A suspect was fatally wounded in a shootout with a trooper and a deputy along a highway in western North Carolina, investigators said. Authorities were called to a report of a crash involving an overturned vehicle and an armed man on a highway in Caldwell County on Sunday afternoon, the North […]
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Concord Police searching for driver of car who hit and dragged tow truck driver

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Concord are trying to find the driver of a car accused of hitting and then dragging a tow truck driver on the road near a busy gas station. On Friday night at approximately 11:31 p.m., Concord Police responded to a report of a hit and run traffic accident involving injuries at 1086 Concord Parkway North/US 29. The location is near the QT convenience store.
CONCORD, NC
cn2.com

YC Coroner Identifies Drowning Victim in Catawba River

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – UPDATE: The York County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Catawba River drowning this past weekend as Cooper Graham Lane, 20, of Catawba. Lane was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say friends were swimming in the river when one started...
YORK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 46 Charlotte

Deadly shooting, homicide investigation underway in Hickory

HICKORY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police say they are looking for a suspect in a homicide investigation that occurred Monday afternoon in Hickory. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 12:30 p.m. Monday at the Blue Ridge Heights apartments on 1st Street. 35-year-old Hickory resident Shonniel Blackburn was found lying on the ground suffering […]
HICKORY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Bad dog! Video shows family pet starting fire on home’s stovetop

PARKVILLE, Mo. — A family says their dog, which was left home alone, accidentally started a fire that destroyed their Missouri home. Security cameras inside the family’s home recorded video showing a dog standing on its hind legs and sniffing around the stovetop. Seconds later, when the dog steps away, a faint glow is visible on the stove, indicating it has been turned on.
PARKVILLE, MO
WCNC

35-year-old man gunned down in Hickory, police department said

HICKORY, N.C. — The Hickory Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 35-year-old man dead. Police said Shonniel Blackburn was gunned down around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the 900 block of 1st Street SW. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
HICKORY, NC
WBTV

Family of 5 loses home to fire in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County home is a complete loss after flames tore through it on Sunday. The Fire Marshall’s Office says the call came in at 5:19 p.m. Sunday for the home on Guildbrook Road in western Cabarrus County. By the time fire crews arrived seven minutes later, the flames had taken over 30% of the home.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy