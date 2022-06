A troubled Long Island residential foster care program is closing down after five teenagers housed at the facility were arrested for smash-and-grab burglaries. Syosset's Mercy First did not say how many children the closure would impact, and did not provide a timeline for closing, only that they are trying to move them as quickly as possible. The New York State Department of Social Services will be finding the children new homes.

SYOSSET, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO