A week of events kicks off Monday, leading up to the Manhattan Juneteenth Celebration running all day this Saturday. The official website can be found here. This marks the 32nd official observance of the holiday in the Little Apple, with just one year off due to COVID since the celebrations began in the area in 1989. In its stead in 2020, a vigil was held for people killed by police nationwide.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO