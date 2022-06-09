Teen brothers drown in New Jersey school pool, officials say

BAYONNE, N.J. (PIX11) — Two teenage brothers drowned at a school pool in Bayonne, New Jersey on Wednesday night, police said Thursday. The brothers, ages 16 and 19, were swimming at the Lincoln Community School Pool.

Witnesses and the three lifeguards on duty told police that the brothers became distressed in the deep end around 8:30 p.m. A lifeguard spotted the two—who appeared to be unable to resurface—sprang into action with two other lifeguards. They pulled the brothers from the water to begin life-saving measures while someone called 911, according to investigators.

Officers came to the scene and assisted the lifeguards with life-saving measures. Firefighters and EMTs also followed suit. But the brothers were taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The pool is home to the Bayonne High School swim team. However, there was an open swimming block available on Wednesday through 9 p.m. One brother recently graduated and the other was a junior, according to the superintendent of schools, who sent out a letter to parents. Police said that a younger sibling was also present at the pool.

Crisis counselors were expected to be at city schools Thursday to help students to process their grief. The pool was closed until further notice. An investigation remains ongoing, and officials haven’t released the names of the victims.

Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis mourned the deaths of the brothers. “The City of Bayonne is in mourning as we learn of the passing of two teenage brothers,” Davis wrote on a Facebook post . “I ask that we all respect the privacy of the family, as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy. We all pray for comfort for our neighbors.”

