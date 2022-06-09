York Co. teacher arrested, charged with taking indecent liberties with a child

YORK Co., Va. - A Tabb High School teacher was arrested Thursday morning after the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office said it received a report of inappropriate relations between the teacher and students.

According to the YPSO, 32-year-old Kristen McAllister was charged with two felony counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial or supervisory relationship and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The sheriff's office said the two counts of the charges refer to two different occasions with the same person.

News 3 reached out for further clarification, and officials told us that the "indecent liberties" charge is considered "inappropriate sexual activities."

Officials told us the incident involved a male student at the high school. As of now, there is only one victim.

The sheriff's office is still investigating exactly where these activities happened.

Residents in York County are shocked to hear about a teacher getting arrested.

"It's upsetting that that exposure would happen to still very impressionable kids in high school," said resident Jon Laubach.

Laubach said though his children went to Tabb High and graduated years ago, but he's still at a loss for words after the sheriff's office released the news.

"Now you hear about things like this and other things that have gone on recently, nationally, and you just feel like school is not a safe place for your kids, and that's just really heartbreaking," said Laubach.

Tabb High School released the following statement:

"The York County School Division and Tabb High School take the safety and well being of our students safety and well being seriously, and their hiring procedures involve through background checks."

Tabb High School

One parent, whose child currently attends Tabb High did not want to speak on camera, but she said she's outraged not only that a situation like this would happen, but that it happened just down the street from the school.

News 3 reporter Kelsey Jones caught up with a family friend of the McAllisters. She declined an on camera interview but says she is praying for them, and wishes McAllister gets the helps she needs.

"We both went to Tabb some years ago, and I always had a great impression - [I] still do. I know unfortunately, things like this do happen."

The York County School Division released the following statement regarding McAllister's arrest:

On the evening of Wednesday, June 8, Tabb High School and division administrators were informed of an allegation of unprofessional conduct by a school employee involving a minor. We immediately reported the allegations to the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office and turned the matter over to law enforcement.



The York County School Division and Tabb High School take the safety and well-being of our students seriously. Our hiring procedures involve mandatory and thorough background checks and fingerprint clearance. We expect that our staff conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times, and any time there is a question of safety or misconduct, we immediately investigate.



The division is committed to working closely with the Sheriff’s Office in the ongoing investigation. The staff member will not be permitted on campus or other YCSD property while this investigation is ongoing and we will follow division policy regarding employment status.



As requested by the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office, anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call the YPSO Tip Line at (757) 890-4999 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP .

