ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia Employment Commissioner answers questions about common complaints

By Erin Miller
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EQskv_0g5jUpIT00

NORFOLK, Va. - Over the past two years, News 3 has extensively covered reports about the Virginia Employment Commission. People have shared their frustration about the lack of communication and time spent wasted waiting for answers.

With complaints from viewers still coming in, Problem Solver Erin Miller wanted to see what changes have been made within the organization. For answers, she sat down with Commissioner Carrie Roth.

"We understand the frustration that [people] have had, many who are still waiting two years later," Roth said.

Roth was tasked with making changes within the system when she was appointed in January. She said he team has been taking a two-phase approach.

"So [with] our phase one, we really focus on the separation reports, our unpaid claims, and our appeals backlog. And now our phase two, we've added into the fraud component — it really was a hyperfocus on that area, and overpayments as well," Roth said.

This goes back to who can even get unemployment in the first place. Roth said to be eligible your employer must have paid their taxes into the Virginia Employment Commission trust funds, which is where your benefits go. The fund is where people are paid from.

"I think there's a lot of folks who think, 'Well, I paid my taxes, this is something that I should get,' but really it goes back to that employee-employer relationship and what the true facts are around why you are no longer employed," Roth said.

If someone is fired or quits their current job, Roth said, they can file for unemployment but "more than likely" will not get approved to receive a benefit.

If you are denied or haven't heard back on a filed claim, Roth said there is an appeal process, but "all too often folks are appealing because they haven't heard a decision, which only delays the decision that you're going to get."

Each new claim also adds to the backlog, which the VEC is still working through.

In March, the News 3 team of investigators uncovered an audit report completed by The Auditor of Public Accounts, the group who does audits for state agencies. The report for the fiscal year that ended in June 2021 found that while the Commission tried to process claims quickly, outdated technology and limited staffing resulted in a significant number of errors in benefit payments.

The report states that the VEC did not detect many of these errors until after it issued payments, and they did not have the systems or processes in place to record over payments to recoup these funds.

The organization also found a number of instances where criminals hacked into people's accounts. Roth said in an effort to increase security within the VEC, the state has hired more people who are focused solely on "fraud investigations." This comes after the audit report found potentially $400 million was wrongly given out from the VEC.

If you think your identity has been stolen, Roth said to report it and contact the Attorney General's Office.

"Every morning in our boardroom, we address issues from the day before, some challenges that we have and we look for ways to create solutions to these problems," Roth said.

When it comes to the customer service center, Roth said they've also made it easier to speak to a real person although it's not a perfect system.

"We've got a lot of work to do, but it's really important that our customers understand that they are at the center and the focus of all," she added.

We told Roth that our viewers were still having trouble with their claims and getting in contact with a representative. She said, calling the customer care center or filing your claim online is still the best way to get solutions.

Comments / 2

Related
thecentersquare.com

Emergency SNAP allotments approved for Virginia through June

(The Center Square) – Virginians who receive food stamp benefits will continue to receive the higher emergency allotments through June, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Social Services. “Virginia’s SNAP program will again release emergency allotments of benefits to eligible households this month,” the VDSS...
VIRGINIA STATE
Zacks.com

Humana (HUM) to Offer Home Care Model to Virginia's MA Members

HUM - Free Report) recently extended the value-based home care model of its subsidiary onehome to the state. In Virginia, the integrated model will be initially launched in Richmond, Roanoke and Southern Virginia counties. It is expected to deliver home care services to HUM’s Medicare Advantage members across the entire state coupled with those residing in North Carolina within the coming months.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
WDBJ7.com

Court rules for neighbors, against wildlife center

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled against the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center in a legal battle with its neighbors. The dispute started in 2017, when the center wanted to expand to help additional animals. Neighbors sued, citing traffic, light, and noise concerns. The court ruled constructing...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Employment
WFXR

Biggest cities in Virginia 150 years ago

(STACKER) — After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around 600,000, but […]
VIRGINIA STATE
virginiaviews.com

Virginia’s critical wetlands are marching inland | Weather

As sea level rises, some of Virginia’s most valuable coastal wetlands, from the Chesapeake Bay marshes to the Great Dismal Swamp, are at risk of either being lost or migrating father inland. New research published this month in Environmental Research Communications examines how wetlands are migrating across the US.
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Customer Service
WTVR CBS 6

County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia

The health department reported 20,114 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 87,059 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,817,814.
marijuanamoment.net

West Virginia Activists Are Collecting Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Measures On Local Ballots

West Virginia activists are pursuing a pair of local marijuana decriminalization initiatives for the November ballot, including in the state capital of Charleston. While the progressive organization West Virginia Can’t Wait typically works on electoral politics by supporting candidates who embrace policies that align with its mission, the group’s field director Sarah Hutson told Marijuana Moment in a phone interview that the group “became aware of, in the past year or so, this option to run municipal ballot measures within the state of West Virginia.”
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy