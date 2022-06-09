ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Cocktail of the Week: Watermelon Martini

By Shereen Siewert
 5 days ago
This week’s featured cocktail offers a taste synonymous with summer – juicy watermelon in a crisp, smooth drink. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

  • 2 oz Watermelon Vodka
  • 1 oz Triple Sec
  • 1/2 oz Lime Juice
  • 2 oz Watermelon Syrup
  • Watermelon, for garnish

To create this drink, pour the liquids into a shaker filled with ice, then shake to combine before pouring into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a chunk of watermelon, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

