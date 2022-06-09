Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail offers a taste synonymous with summer – juicy watermelon in a crisp, smooth drink. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!

Cocktail of the Week: Watermelon Martini

2 oz Watermelon Vodka

1 oz Triple Sec

1/2 oz Lime Juice

2 oz Watermelon Syrup

Watermelon, for garnish

To create this drink, pour the liquids into a shaker filled with ice, then shake to combine before pouring into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a chunk of watermelon, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.