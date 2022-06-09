Cocktail of the Week: Watermelon Martini
This week’s featured cocktail offers a taste synonymous with summer – juicy watermelon in a crisp, smooth drink. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Delicious!
- 2 oz Watermelon Vodka
- 1 oz Triple Sec
- 1/2 oz Lime Juice
- 2 oz Watermelon Syrup
- Watermelon, for garnish
To create this drink, pour the liquids into a shaker filled with ice, then shake to combine before pouring into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a chunk of watermelon, then serve and enjoy.
For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.
