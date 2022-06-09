Maria College launches online nursing program

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Maria College is offering an online RN-BS Degree in Nursing Completion program. The online program meets the community need for RN baccalaureate education.

The fully online program is an asynchronous learning model that allows students to complete lectures and coursework on their own time. Students will use state-of-the-art virtual technology designed to simulate real nursing scenarios, according to Maria College.

In addition to the asynchronous learning model, students will receive 90 hours of clinical experience. Students receive support in finding clinical placements and are paired with a master’s prepared nurse for leadership experience.

Maria College says the program is designed to support each individual student’s professional goals and vision while being mindful of healthcare industry trends and vulnerable populations. Students will cultivate new experiences in areas such as evidence-based practice, health care policy and advocacy, community nursing, and nursing leadership.

