Victoria, TX

What to expect on Community Crossroads

By Carolina Astrain
 5 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – Here’s a look at what you can expect to see on Community Crossroads this weekend.

We hear from Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, the City of Victoria, the Victoria Farmers’ Market and the Hallet Oak Gallery.

HOW TO WATCH

You can watch Community Crossroads on Saturday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12 at these times:

KAVU

Saturday June 11th 5 p.m.

KMOL

Sunday 6/12/22 7:30 a.m.

KVCT

Saturday June 11th 4 p.m.

KXTS

Sunday 6/12/22 7 a.m.

Our segments are also posted on our YouTube channel after television air times.

That’s what you can expect this weekend on Community Crossroads.

Do you have a story or segment idea for Community Crossroads?

Email castrain@victoriatelevision.com to share your ideas.

