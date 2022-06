I want to share with you some exciting news in these final days of the Easter season. Namely, one hundred and seven (107) children in our parish have just received their First Holy Communion and now are able to receive our Lord in the Eucharist to their heart’s content for the rest of their lives; eighty-two (82) of our teens will be sealed with the gifts of the Holy Spirit in Confirmation onSaturday, May 28; and the Easter season will conclude with many adults receiving the Sacrament of Confirmation on Pentecost Sunday, June 5.

2 DAYS AGO