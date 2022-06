Click here to read the full article. Lacoste is floating its first NFTs as part of its project titled Undw3 — pronounced “underwater” — which launched Tuesday. The NFTs will feature the image of a crocodile emerging from the water. Lacoste will sell 11,212 digital pieces in reference to the brand’s iconic polo shirt called L1212, priced at 0.08 Ethereum.More from WWDLacoste RTW Spring 2022Lacoste RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Lacoste RTW Spring 2020 Undw3 is part of the brand’s plans to wade into Web3. “Undw3 attests to our desire to accompany the phenomenon of decentralization driven by Web3 and bears witness to...

APPAREL ・ 16 MINUTES AGO