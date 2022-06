The Pittsburgh Pirates have called up a lot of young talent over the recent weeks. Now, a young catcher is going to get a shot in the Majors. In 2017, the Pittsburgh Pirates used their fourth-round pick on a catcher from Vanderbilt. That catcher was Jason Delay. Delay has been in the Organization since and has slowly made his way up the Minor League ladder. Furthermore, Delay was sent to the Arizona Fall League showing that the new Front Office wanted to keep him around.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO