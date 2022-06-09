ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

2nd annual Great Rubber Duck Race announced

By Bailey Brautigan
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—It’s time to get your ducks in a row!

West Virginia American Water, the United Way and the City of Charleston announced the second annual Great Rubber Duck Race on Thursday.

All funds raised will benefit the United Way of Central West Virginia.

Here’s how it works: 6,000 rubber ducks will be sold for $5 each leading up to Labor Day weekend. The ducks will then be dropped from the South Side Bridge, and the first one to make it to Haddad Riverfront Park wins $4,000.

To purchase a duck or a flock of 25 ducks, visit the Great Rubber Duck Race website .

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

