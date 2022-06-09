ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 in critical condition after Walmart stabbing, police looking for teen suspect

By Andrew Birkle
 5 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — One person was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition after being stabbed twice in the back at the Walmart off of Lake Lansing Road.

Lansing Township Police got a call around 12:43 p.m. about a fight that turned into a stabbing.

An 18-year-old woman on the scene told 6 News she was walking through the Walmart on Centre Blvd. with a male friend, when her ex-boyfriend stabbed the male she was with in the back twice.

The victim was taken to Sparrow Hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say they have a suspect, and it’s 19-year-old Alejandro Valentine Valdez-Rivera. He was driving a 2002 black Chevy Impala.

The woman says the victim’s tires were also slashed in the parking lot.

Officials ask you to call (517) 485-1700 if you have any information.

6 News spoke with the 18-year-old woman on the scene and will have more information tonight.

Pamela Hunter
5d ago

wwwhooo that is the Walmart I go to.! It is 1/2 mile from Meijers where East Lansing Police shot running armed parolee.

WLNS

WLNS

