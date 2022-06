The Cadillac Lyriq is among the new vehicles eligible for a 2023 North American Car of the Year Award. Jurors released the full list of eligible vehicles for the upcoming edition of 2023 North American Car of the Year Awards this week. The Cadillac Lyriq is one of 31 vehicles up for the Utility of the Year award and will face stiff competition from other battery-electric crossovers like the Kia EV6, Volvo C40 Recharge, Genesis GV60, Audi Q4 e-tron, Mazda MX-30, Nissan Ariya, Subaru Solterra, Toyota bZ4X and Rivian R1S.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO