Joe Sempolinski, current Chairman of the Steuben County Republican Committee, has been chosen as the nominee of both the Republican Party and the Conservative Party for the August 23rd Special Election in New York’s 23rd Congressional District. This election will be to finish the current Congressional term vacated by the resignation of Tom Reed and will take place in the district as it has been configured for the last 10 years.

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO