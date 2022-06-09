ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson announces business grants, workforce projects

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43GRkb_0g5jMLyL00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson’s Office of Economic Development announced the re-launch of the CDBG Special Economic Development-related grant programs.

City leaders said the programs include the Small Business Resiliency & Safe Practices grant which will provide funding to businesses up to $30,000 to ensure safe operation and sustainability. The online application opens July 1.

JSU receives award for establishing tobacco-free campus

Since the pandemic, staff have created several programs, partnerships and projects that will positively impact the citizens of Jackson.

Upcoming projects, including the Pathways to Human Dignity Workforce Development opportunity and the Creativepreneur-based Incubator, will reach directly to employees, potential entrepreneurs and creatives. The initiatives are scheduled to roll out starting in the Fall of 2022.

The City is now looking for Community-Based Organizations (CBOs) with the capacity to deliver these types of training.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

JMAA partners with JPS, JSU for 2022 JET-A Program

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – For a third year, Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) partnered with Jackson Public Schools (JPS) and Jackson State University (JSU) for the class of 2022 JMAA Education and Training Academy (JET-A). The academy is held from Monday, June 13 until Friday, June 17. This year’s theme is “Fueling the Future of […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Fiber internet to be installed in Stringer community

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WHLT) – The Stringer community will get fiber internet access. Officials with internet provider, TEC, said crews have already broken ground on construction that will extend broadband access to Stringer. Stringer Chamber of Commerce President Lindsey Ricketson said the community will be able to download a movie or TV show in minutes, […]
STRINGER, MS
WJTV 12

Preparations underway for Jackson Juneteenth Celebration

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders at a Jackson church announced several events to celebrate the Juneteenth weekend. New Horizon Hill Church officials said the events include resource seminars, a tribute to Blues singer Bobby Rush, a concert and the state’s largest wedding ceremony. Organizers said they expect more than 5,000 people to attend the activities. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Petition filed to build subdivision in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Sandeep “Sunny” Sethi with Sunray Investments LLC is seeking a conditional use permit for a subdivision development at the property on Northpark Drive and Old Canton Road. The Northside Sun reported the petition asks for the rezoning of the property that’s currently zoned C2-A. The petition stated there is a demand […]
RIDGELAND, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Business
Jackson, MS
Sports
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Natchez Democrat

A full slate of events planned for Natchez’ Juneteenth celebrations

NATCHEZ — Jarita Frasier-King, the orchestrator behind Natchez’ Juneteenth celebrations, calls herself a Tinkerbell chef. Soul food, her specialty, is about “taking what you have to design dishes,” Frasier King said. She could call herself a Tinkerbell entrepreneur, too, as she designed a complete celebration with...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Clinton announces garbage collection changes

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with Waste Management announced a new garbage collection schedule for some Clinton neighbors starting the week of June 20. Neighbors who were previously serviced on Wednesday and Saturday will now be serviced on Monday and Thursday. All residential recycling will now be collected on Wednesday. For more information, contact Waste […]
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Lamar County may purchase gas buses instead of diesel

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Lamar County School District (LCSD) is looking to purchase two gasoline school buses for the district instead of diesel. Pine Belt News reported the district normally buys five to six buses a year. This time, district leaders are considering gas buses to offset the cost of diesel at the […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mize, Mount Olive to receive TEC’s fast fiber internet

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WHLT) – TEC, a leading provider of fiber internet to rural communities across the Southeast, has broken ground on construction that will extend broadband access to the Mize and Mount Olive communities. Rebekah Carlton, Mt. Olive community member and school teacher, said, “The community will be most excited about having access to […]
MIZE, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jsu#Creativepreneur#Incubator#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

MDOT provides update on projects in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are several transportation projects being completed around Central Mississippi. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) provided an update on each one. U.S. Highway 49 project in Rankin County Crews are in the final stages of reconstructing 7.5 miles of the highway from Florence to Richland. Remaining work includes […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Salvation Army to host Doing the Most Good Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On June 16, the Jackson Metro Salvation Army will host its “Doing the Most Good Day.” The citywide multi-media-outlet day is dedicated to helping others in Madison, Rankin, Hinds, Copiah, Yazoo and Scott counties by giving to the Salvation Army. People can help by partnering with the organization by volunteering or […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Madison Co. Board of Supervisors approves use permit for Moseley Meadows

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A major hurdle has been cleared for a man who hopes to bring a pumpkin patch and Christmas tree farm to Madison County. Last week, the Madison County Board of Supervisors approved granting a conditional use permit to Benton Moseley to operate a farm open to the public on 29 acres of land along Yandell Road.
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson Police Department hosts Youth Citizens Academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Monday, June 13 marks the start of the Summer Youth Citizens Police Academy in Jackson. The students who attended the event were able to beat the heat on Monday thanks to the Jackson Fire Department. During the academy, attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in social skills and relationship building […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Trial garden to be showcased in Crystal Springs

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State (MSU) Extension Service will host a half-day horticulture event for gardeners in Crystal Springs on Tuesday, June 21. The First Day of Summer Field Day will feature several landscaping and horticulture seminars at the MSU Truck Crops Branch Experiment Station. Self-guided tours and guided walking tours of […]
CRYSTAL SPRINGS, MS
Natchez Democrat

WARE: Policy change allows alcohol at public pool rentals

NATCHEZ — A flyer advertising an Adult Pool Party at the Natchez-Adams Community Pool on June 24 from 7 to 11 p.m. seems to suggest alcoholic beverages would be available, which reflects a change in policy for pool rentals. The advertisement lists a $15 cost for a wristband and...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson church working to promote healthy families

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A local church is working to restore the commitment in community. Greater Bethlehem Church hosted an open resource fair. Attendees were able to receive free assistance promoting healthier lifestyles, disease prevention and management, along with additional benefits. The Children’s Day Celebration at the church also featured a free kids carnival with […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippians feel the pinch as grocery prices rise

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There are grocery shortages nationwide, while Americans deal with inflation. The shortages are impacting produce, including meat and packaged goods. Byron Ollie, manager of the Save-A-Lot on Bailey Avenue, asked customers to be patient amid the shortages. “It’s going to take us probably about another year, I think, before things are […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Jackson Free Press

Highway 80 Fest Stops In Jackson

Richelle Putnam works to promote the power of words in her home state, whether it's as the founder of the Mississippi Writers Guild or as the arts project director for The Montgomery Institute, a Meridian-based nonprofit that works to enhance education and development from western Alabama to eastern Mississippi. The latter position gave her the opportunity to create Highway 80 Songwriters Festival in order to educate and increase appreciation for the craft of songwriting.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Donations needed at Columbia Kids Hub

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WHLT) – The Kids Hub Child Advocacy Center in Columbia is in need of donations. Organization staff said small, individually-wrapped snacks are needed. Examples include fruit gummies, potato chips, snack cakes and more. Call (601)-909-6294 to donate.
COLUMBIA, MS
wbrc.com

Funeral services announced for fallen Meridian, Mississippi Officer Kennis Croom

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - The family of fallen Meridian, Mississippi Police Officer Kennis Croom has announced his funeral arrangements. Memorial Service: Thursday, June 16: 1 p.m. Meridian High School Gym. Viewing: Friday, June 17: 12-4 p.m. Northport Funeral and Cremation Services. Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated Omega Ceremony: Friday, June...
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy