Dunkirk, OH

Mr. Pickles Scheduled to Visit Dunkirk Park

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA visitor will be dropping by the Dunkirk Village Park on Tuesday June 14. Mr....

Monday night storm knocks out power

LIMA — Strong winds from a storm Monday night threw tree limbs to the ground and knocked power out throughout the region. Wind speeds of 75 mph were reported near Belmore in Putnam County, according to reports to the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. Winds estimated at 60 to 70 were reported north of Willshire in Van Wert County. There were also reports of winds of 62 mph in northern Allen County and 58 mph near Wapakoneta.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Goodbyes Said to Ottawa Sts Peter & Paul 4th Street School

With over 100 years of students passing through the Ottawa Sts Peter & Paul Catholic Schools, a final time to walk the halls was held on Sunday June 4. The school was built on 4th Street in 1921 to replace a 4 room school. In 1923 a High School was started in the new building. In 1951 a new school across the street on Locust Street was built for the High School. The High School program was discontinued in 1961. The school reminded me somewhat of Continental High School as when you walk through the door and the first decision is to go up or down. Down takes you to the basement that was flooded in 2007 which provided the need for replacement. The 2021-22 school year saw programs move to an expanded Locust Street School. A new gym and classrooms for Kindergarten to Third was added.
CONTINENTAL, OH
KSD Looking Looking to Hire Vocal Music Teacher

The Kenton City School District has posted a job opening. A Vocal Music Teacher is being sought for Kenton Elementary/Middle/High School. Proper certification is required. .Proper certification required. .Vocal substantiated by training/work experience. .Piano proficiency is preferred. .Supplemental for Dimensions show choir at KMS. .Helps manage the effective delivery/advancement of...
KENTON, OH
UPDATE: Overnight Storms With Big Impact South, West of Canton

FILE - Mike Raniolo with MasTec a contractor for Duke Power breaks ice on power lines after a winter storm hit North Carolina in Atlantic Beach, N.C. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland) CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Impacts from two waves of thunderstorm activity during...
CANTON, OH
Schoonover Lake project just about complete

It is 98% full and city officials say they are so close to having the project complete. Schoonover Lake is looking good as much of the growth of vegetation that grew during the time the 20-acre lake was empty of water is being cut back. The water is clear, and the oxygen level is good for fish life. They haven’t restocked the lake, but fish have found a way to repopulate.
LIMA, OH
Downtown Lima kicks summer off right

LIMA — Downtown Lima, Inc. hosted its first annual “Summer Kickoff” with six vendors and nine local nonprofit organizations participating. The four-hour event Friday lasted from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Hofeller, Hiatt & Clark, 237 N. Main St. in Lima. A...
LIMA, OH
Rezoning Effort Rejected By Kenton City Council

Before Kenton City Council’s 11th regular session a public hearing was held on the rezoning of a property on Glendale Street. The property owner was looking to have the area rezoned from a R-1 (One & Two Family Residential District) to a B-3 (General Business District) in an effort to open a daycare center. After some discussion Council acknowledged the clear need for child care in the area but would ultimately decide too deny the rezoning after a number of councilmembers expressed concerns over parking and more importantly problems created by spot zoning. Mayor Lynn Webb, Law Director Schwemer, and Councilman Beazley would go out of their way to thank the property owner, Holly Ulrich, for her professionalism and desire to serve the community. Mayor Webb would also state a desire to work with Ulrich in an effort to get the center opened at a different location.
KENTON, OH
City to bulldoze South Side tent camp Tuesday morning

Hundreds of Columbus residents who have been living in tents and other makeshift shelters – community members who cannot afford traditional housing – have been evicted by the City of Columbus. More evictions of tent camps utilizing bulldozers are in the works, including the encampment at Heer Park scheduled for this Tuesday morning where anywhere from 60 to 100 community members reside.
COLUMBUS, OH
UW of Hardin County Days of Caring a Success

United Way of Hardin County recently held their 3rd annual “Days of Caring” Friday June 10th. Days of Caring is a community wide effort that brings together volunteers and local businesses to provide short term projects focused volunteer service with non-profit and public organizations. It gives volunteers an opportunity to assist community organizations in achieving their goals learn more about solutions to community issues and experience the intrinsic rewards of contributing to well-being of our area.
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Deadly weeds: What they are and why you must destroy them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Deadly weeds like poison hemlock and wild parsnip aren’t simply noxious and dangerous; Ohio laws say they must be destroyed. Some weeds are so toxic that they can injure people and livestock as well as damage farmers’ crops. The Ohio Department of Agriculture designates about 25 plants as prohibited noxious weeds. […]
OHIO STATE
Severe weather expected in Wood County tonight

Severe thunderstorms, high winds, hail, and an isolated tornado are possible late this evening and overnight, according to the Wood County Emergency Management Agency. The National Weather Service indicates that conditions are favorable for damaging to destructive straight line winds in excess of 60-70mph. If the storms do track across...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
First Alert Weather Day Issued Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Wednesday could bring the 1st day above 98-degrees since July 17th, 2012. A record high is expected (daily record: 96F, set in 1994). It may also end up being the first and only 100-degree day recorded in Toledo outside of the summer season, with records going back to 1871.
Average Hardin County Gas Price Climbs Above $5 a Gallon

The average price for a gallon of gas has surpassed $5 a gallon in Hardin County today. According to AAA, the average in Hardin County is $5.05. That’s an increase of .19 cents a gallon from last Monday. The lowest average price in our region is $4.97 a gallon...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH

