Mr. Pickles Scheduled to Visit Dunkirk Park

With over 100 years of students passing through the Ottawa Sts Peter & Paul Catholic Schools, a final time to walk the halls was held on Sunday June 4. The school was built on 4th Street in 1921 to replace a 4 room school. In 1923 a High School was started in the new building. In 1951 a new school across the street on Locust Street was built for the High School. The High School program was discontinued in 1961. The school reminded me somewhat of Continental High School as when you walk through the door and the first decision is to go up or down. Down takes you to the basement that was flooded in 2007 which provided the need for replacement. The 2021-22 school year saw programs move to an expanded Locust Street School. A new gym and classrooms for Kindergarten to Third was added.

CONTINENTAL, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO