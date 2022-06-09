Hunter Biden's daughter offers GOP senator phone call with father on one condition

Hunter Biden's d aughter made a unique offer to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) Tuesday when she said she would put the Republican on the phone with her father if Johnson voted for gun control legislation.

"@RonJohnsonWI, if you vote for stricter gun control measures, I will personally come into your office and call my dad on speakerphone so that you can confess your undying love for him directly," Naomi Biden tweeted .



The apparent sarcastic offer from the Columbia Law School graduate and granddaughter of President Joe Biden comes in the wake of Johnson's remarks regarding her father in the national gun control debate.

ADDICTION, INFIDELITY, AND SHAME: HUNTER BIDEN'S EX-WIFE OPENS UP ABOUT MARRIAGE

"Before we pass anything new, let’s enforce the laws we already have. Let’s start with Hunter Biden," Johnson purportedly said.

The senator's comment refers to an allegation that Biden, who is now at the center of an investigation surrounding his laptop, supposedly committed a felony in 2018 when he lied on a background check prior to purchasing a firearm.

The 46th president's son allegedly said "no" when asked, "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?", according to a report.

This is not the first time Johnson has set his sights on Biden.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

He has previously accused the president's son of using his father's power and position to enrich himself, a report noted.