Presidential Election

Hunter Biden's daughter offers GOP senator phone call with father on one condition

By Luke Gentile
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

Hunter Biden's d aughter made a unique offer to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) Tuesday when she said she would put the Republican on the phone with her father if Johnson voted for gun control legislation.

"@RonJohnsonWI, if you vote for stricter gun control measures, I will personally come into your office and call my dad on speakerphone so that you can confess your undying love for him directly," Naomi Biden tweeted .


The apparent sarcastic offer from the Columbia Law School graduate and granddaughter of President Joe Biden comes in the wake of Johnson's remarks regarding her father in the national gun control debate.

ADDICTION, INFIDELITY, AND SHAME: HUNTER BIDEN'S EX-WIFE OPENS UP ABOUT MARRIAGE

"Before we pass anything new, let’s enforce the laws we already have. Let’s start with Hunter Biden," Johnson purportedly said.

The senator's comment refers to an allegation that Biden, who is now at the center of an investigation surrounding his laptop, supposedly committed a felony in 2018 when he lied on a background check prior to purchasing a firearm.

The 46th president's son allegedly said "no" when asked, "Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?", according to a report.

This is not the first time Johnson has set his sights on Biden.

He has previously accused the president's son of using his father's power and position to enrich himself, a report noted.

Comments / 161

Dawn Rettburg
4d ago

So Hunter couldn't get a gun legally so he got it illegally. You mean bad people don't abide by laws, so restrictions only work towards good people? 🤣

Reply(6)
45
Maria Gibson
2d ago

Is all a Conspiracy.Now is her daughter later the grandchild??? This people are destroying our country,values,frontier and economy.Now they're all millionaires stilling artist.The white house need a Deep Cleaning .

Reply(3)
11
Delores Davis
3d ago

his father was part of hunter mission to get as much money from the Russia mayor and the Chinese rich guys as possible.

Reply(4)
22
Rolling Stone

Jared Kushner Wasn’t Just Involved in Trump’s Push to Overturn 2020. He Helped Start It

Click here to read the full article. Jared Kushner knew his father-in-law and boss Donald Trump had lost to Joe Biden. But that didn’t stop Kushner from trying to help his wife’s dad cling to power. Nowadays, as Kushner seeks investments for his firm and attempts to launder his image, the former senior White House aide would like everyone in the public and the press to believe he had nothing to do with the January 6 insurrection or Team Trump’s most scandalous efforts to overthrow the American democratic order. However, there is one problem: Kushner absolutely was intimately involved with Trump’s scheme...
CELEBRITIES
