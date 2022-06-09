Florida State Seminoles hosting first big June visitor weekend, led by 5-star WR Shelton Sampson Jr.

The Florida State Seminoles football program is hosting several key official visits in the month of June, and that work begins this weekend.

Florida State currently has six commitments in its 2023 recruiting class, but that could change in things go well in Tallahassee over the next few days.

Here's a look at who will be in town:

Transfer defensive back Daymon David (Oregon Ducks) - Originally a Maryland four-star prospect in the class of 2021, David was rated the nation's No. 13 safety .

He will take an official visit to Florida State this weekend, and could provide an immediate boost to the defensive backfield.

5-star wide receiver Shelton Sampson Jr. (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - The unquestioned headliner of this weekend's visitor list is Shelton Sampson Jr., the nation's No. 30 overall prospect and No. 5 wide receiver .

The 6-foot-4, 191-pound pass-catcher is an Under Armour All-American Game invitee and has narrowed his list to a top six of Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and Texas A&M.

4-star quarterback Rickie Collins (Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - A Purdue commit, Rickie Collins picked up a recent offer from Florida State and quickly scheduled his official visit.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound signal-caller is rated the nation's No. 11 quarterback .

Despite already having a quarterback commitment from Tennessee product Chris Parson , it appears the Seminoles remain highly active in the quarterback market.

4-star quarterback Brock Glenn (Memphis, Tennessee) - An Elite 11 finalist, Brock Glenn has seen his stock rise significantly in recent weeks.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound signal-caller and four-star prospect is coming off a visit to Auburn, and the Tigers are viewed as the overwhelming favorites to secure his commitment.

Could that change with a big visit?

4-star offensive tackle Luke Burgess (New Palestine, Indiana) - Down to a final three of Florida State, Louisville and North Carolina, Luke Burgess appears to be closing in on a decision.

The 6-foot-8, 283-pound lineman already took an official visit to North Carolina, but he'll visit Florida State this weekend and Louisville on June 17.

A decision is likely this summer.

3-star defensive lineman Ayobami Tifase (Towson, Maryland) - The Florida State visit caps a busy week for Ayobami Tifase, the nation's No. 53 defensive lineman.

A rising 6-foot-4, 300-pound defensive tackle, Tifase has official visits to Virginia Tech and Arkansas before arriving in Tallahassee.

Getting the last visit may be good news for the Seminoles.