Tommy Woods, Jr. went down in history on June 4, as the last ever graduate of C.E. Murray High. With the school transitioning to an elementary/middle school and the high school students merging with Kingstree, the June 4, graduation ceremony was the last one for high schoolers at the school. Woods was the last of 52 students to walk across the stage.

KINGSTREE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO