Round Lake Park, IL

25-year-old man hospitalized after being shot, driving to gas station in Round Lake Park

By Sam Borcia
 5 days ago
Police say a 25-year-old man was transported to the hospital by ambulance after he was shot and drove to a gas station in Round Lake Park Wednesday evening. The Round Lake Park Police Department responded around 7:08 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of East Washington Street in Round Lake Park...

