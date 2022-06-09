25-year-old man hospitalized after being shot, driving to gas station in Round Lake Park

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (CBS) – A mother and seven children are hospitalized after a rollover crash in Hoffman Estates Sunday just after midnight. Illinois State Police said around 12:25 a.m., a trooper responded to a single-unit motor vehicle crash at I-90 eastbound near Milepost 61.The mother was driving a blue 2003 GMC Yukon with seven children, ranging from 1 to 14 years old, when she hit a left wall, then veered across the road into a ditch, and rolled over.Four of the children were transported to Lurie Children's Hospital with serious to life-threatening injuries and were then transferred to regional hospitals. One child was taken to Comers Children's Hospital in unknown condition. Two others along with the mother were taken to Saint Alexius Hospital in unknown condition. The two right lanes of I-90 eastbound near Milepost 61 were closed for the investigation. All lanes were reopened at approximately 4:26 a.m.No further information was immediately available.

