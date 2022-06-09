'Enough': Long Branch sues those it says started huge 'pop-up' Pier Village party

LONG BRANCH - Ever since the May 21 "pop-up party" brought thousands of young people to the city's beachfront un-announced , resulting in 15 arrests and minor damage to public property, the city's law enforcement has been tracking the digital footprint of those it claims were the organizers.

This week, the city hit the alleged organizers with a lawsuit filed in state Superior Court in Freehold. Read the lawsuit at the bottom of the story.

The city is seeking to recoup $25,000 in costs it incurred from damages and the police response plus an injunction from a judge to stop the organizers from posting flyers on social media for illegal parties, such as another pop-up party that's being advertised for June 19, which city officials said they will have "zero tolerance" for.

City Attorney Louis Rainone said the organizers, which advertised the event with flyers on social media sites such as TikTok and Instagram, violated city ordinances that require permits for special events and prohibit public drinking and smoking of cannabis.

May 21: Huge Long Branch 'pop-up party' at Pier Village leads to curfew, 15 arrests

The flyers advertised a party with free food and music, dance contests and paid fights, and encouraged attendees to bring their own liquor and cannabis, according to city officials.

About 5,000 people showed up as a result, the city claims. As the crowd grew, fighting among some party-goers broke out, several arrests were made, and a police car was damaged.

Jersey Shore: Would you pay $20 to play a New Jersey boardwalk game?

This was second time in a year that a "pop-up party" crowd descended on the city. The first one occurred last June 19, resulting in minor damages to property and arrests .

“Enough is enough. These viral parties are likely to get bigger and more dangerous until we do something about it. Hopefully, making the organizers pay the price for their behavior will deter them from putting together an unpermitted, illegal event in Long Branch in the future,” said Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida.

For Subscribers: New Long Branch Pier Village Beach Linkup party flyer appears online. Here's what we know

One person arrested May 21 and named in the suit is Jayson Glasper, a former city resident who now lives in Tinton Falls. According to municipal court records, Glasper was charged with a fourth-degree crime of causing a riot.

The other listed defendants are Wavell Thompson of East Orange, Kevin Small of Middlesex, Akeil Anderson of Newark, Semya Grill, whose address is unknown according to the suit, one minor and several "John Does" and unnamed corporate entities.

Long Branch: City getting special perk in return for new Kushner beach resort hotel

Mayor John Pallone said the organizers of this May 21 pop-up necessitated a large police response and eventual cleanup of the public areas at Pier Village, costing city taxpayers approximately $25,000.

"Their actions have also harmed our city’s businesses and reputation. So, they should be held responsible," Pallone said.

“Our city is open to all kinds of events, but we also have rules to keep people safe. If you want to have a gathering, apply for a special event permit. Don’t drink alcohol in public or smoke on our beaches. Don’t engage in disorderly conduct. The organizers of the May 21 event broke all those rules and put our city in harm’s way. That is why it is so important that we hold them accountable," Pallone said.

'Once in a lifetime': Long Branch Portuguese school students push laws in Parliament

In the weeks that followed the May 21 "pop-up party," the city council also met twice for its regular meeting. The first one on May 25 was attended by many of residents who urged city officials to do something to prevent the parties.

The most drastic measures tossed out by the public called for tanks and the National Guard to be deployed.

The June 8 meeting saw fewer people. Marsha Brown, who lives on Joline Avenue and spoke Wednesday night, said she was troubled by some of the rhetoric from the public at the May 25 meeting.

"I started feeling more trepidation from the people in this room than the fear of those young people coming down here," Brown said. "I'm not downplaying what happened, I know there were some rowdy elements there. But we have to take a stand against hate and division. Some people referred to them as savages. That is not what our city is about. We have one of the most diverse cities in New Jersey. We have people here who cut across every race and nationality," Brown said.

Long Branch lawsuit by Asbury Park Press on Scribd

When Jersey Shore native Dan Radel is not reporting the news, you can find him in a college classroom where he is a history professor. Reach him @danielradelapp; 732-643-4072; dradel@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: 'Enough': Long Branch sues those it says started huge 'pop-up' Pier Village party