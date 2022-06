According to MLB.com's John Denton, a "very big factor" in the team having Flaherty debut on Wednesday, instead of getting one more rehab start in were the "advanced metrics on his pitches" and the 26-year-old's "insistence that his arm and stuff feel as good as they have since 2019. Three years ago, Flaherty had his most dominant campaign, going 11-8 with a 2.75 ERA over 196 1/3 innings in 33 starts, while striking out 231 batters and leading the league in WHIP (0.96) and hits per nine innings (6.2).

