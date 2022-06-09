ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

LBI man gets two years for throwing explosive at police at Pittsburgh George Floyd protest

By Nicolas Fernandes, Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
App.com | Asbury Park Press
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JfSXr_0g5jFVEU00

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP – A township man has been sentenced to two years in prison for throwing an explosive device at police during a George Floyd protest in Pittsburgh, Cindy K. Chung, the U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania, said.

Nicholas Lucia, 27, was sentenced via videoconference Wednesday following a conviction of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, Chung said.

He is also subject to three years of supervised release following his sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

'Enough': Long Branch sues those it says started huge 'pop-up' Pier Village party

For subscribers: 2 years after the doping scandal that shook horse racing, reins tighten on cheaters. Here's how

Lucia was identified as the person who threw an explosive device toward multiple uniformed officers at the protest on May 30, 2020, officials said.

The device landed on the vest of an officer before another officer pulled it off and threw it before it exploded, according to authorities.

One of the officers suffered a concussion due to being close to the explosion, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police in the investigation, officials said.

Lucia surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service on Wednesday, Department of Justice spokeswoman Margaret Philbin said.

U.S. Marshals temporarily will hold him while the Bureau of Prisons decides where his federal sentence will be served, Philbin said.

Nicolas Fernandes is the early morning breaking news reporter. A lifelong New Jersey resident, he has previously worked as a features writer and sports reporter. Contact him at 732-540-4401 or nfernandes@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: LBI man gets two years for throwing explosive at police at Pittsburgh George Floyd protest

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
App.com | Asbury Park Press

App.com | Asbury Park Press

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
568K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Monmouth County and Ocean County, NJ: breaking and in-depth local news, sports, obituaries, databases, events, classifieds and more.

 http://app.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy