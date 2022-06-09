Virginia Lions, Henrico Schools to hand out meals June 15

The Virginia Lions Club and Henrico County Public Schools’ Department of Family and Community Engagement — with help from HCPS staff and volunteers — will distribute a limited number of meals Wednesday, June 15 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the ACE Center at Hermitage and the ACE Center at Highland Springs.

Each of the 300 boxes of meals will contain a week’s worth of food and include an assortment of nonperishable items: breakfasts, lunches, dinners and multiple snacks.

The ACE Center at Hermitage is located at 8301 Hungary Spring Road; the giveaway will take place in the parking lot, and attendees should enter from Parham Road.

The ACE Center at Highland Springs is located at 15 South Oak Avenue; the giveaway will take place in the rear parking lot of old Highland Springs High School, and attendees should enter from Oak Avenue.)

Those interested in volunteering to help with distribution should contact Alexis Simms at ansimms@henrico.k12.va.us.