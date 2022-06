Family vacations are a summer essential for many Americans. For some that means flights and for others cruises.In 2021 Louisiana state parks saw over 1.4 million visitors with July being the most popular month to visit a park. The state reported over 31 million travelers in 2020 enough to fill Tiger Stadium more than 300 times. In 2020 the three most popular reasons for travel were: dining experiences, visiting friends and relatives, and shopping.

