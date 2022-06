A Pennsylvania billionaire has put millions of his own fortune behind key candidates in both political parties, according to reports. Jeffrey Yass is one of the wealthiest men in Pennsylvania, having made his fortune by parlaying gambling winnings into his wildly successful stock trading company, Susquehanna International Group. He has also dumped a combined $18 million into Pennsylvania primaries, according to a report by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO