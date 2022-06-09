ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge Esther Salas on 'America's Newsroom': 'This country is in trouble' if we can't protect rule of law

Cover picture for the articleNew Jersey federal judge Esther Salas, whose son was murdered in her home, implored Congress Thursday to pursue legislation that would protect judges nationwide. Salas responded on "America's Newsroom" to an armed man being arrested near the home of Supreme Court...

Kaylene Euell
4d ago

yes I agree judges should be protected but who's protecting the law-abiding and the responsible from the criminals that the Democrat leaders are in judges are letting go back on the streets after committing a felony. who's crying out for the victims of the criminals ?? who's crying out for all the children seven on up and skyrocketing suicide rates from bullying in schools?? we who have been law abiding our whole lives have no protection. in our state they're making up laws to protect felons who commit crimes and giving addicts on the street crack pipes and needles who protects us? all I see is our rights being taken away right and left. and I haven't seen any of our leaders voted in in the past year and a half or two that's for the American people except for a couple coming up speaking the truth of God and a couple governors and other states who definitely stand up for the American people and moral laws.

Kaylene Euell
4d ago

by the way I've been at the mercy of criminals a few times in Tacoma Washington. and have had a couple family members murdered at the hands of felons and they were law-abiding citizens who protects them

Really?
4d ago

The only reason this is news is the unfortunate murder of her son. If it was our neighbors, family or friends it wouldn’t be such an issue and people would go about their business as if nothing happened. Our government allows this and no one shoud be getting protection including the president and his family until we the average citizen have protection!

Salon

Roe the last straw? 63% of Americans already believe the Supreme Court is politically motivated

About 63% of all American voters believe that the Supreme Court's decision-making is primarily driven by politics, according to a new survey released by Quinnipiac University. The survey also revealed that just 32% believe that the court is mostly motivated by law, while as many as seven in ten Americans feel that the court's justices should be given term limits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Schumer sends letter to Fox News asking network to stop amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ theory

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives urging them to stop amplifying the “Great Replacement theory” after a shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 people dead. Mr Schumer, who represents New York in the US Senate, sent the letter to Fox Corporation chairman Ruper Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace asking them to “cease and desist” amplifying the “Great Replacement” theory. The racist theory postulates that Democrats and other shadowy elites, including Jewish people, want to supplant white...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esther Salas
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi insists NO Supreme Court Justices are 'in danger' after Democrats blocked a bill to give them more security - hours after armed man 'threatened to kill Brett Kavanaugh'

Nancy Pelosi defended her decision not to bring a bill for a vote that would provide more security for Supreme Court Justices and their families until next week by saying Thursday that 'no one is in danger over the weekend.'. 'I don't know how she can say' that no one...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mic

Mitch McConnell is furious Democrats are protecting kids before SCOTUS justices

When it comes to divergent legislative priorities, look no further than the hallowed halls of the United States Capitol Building today. On one side, the Democratic-chaired House Oversight Committee heard hours of anguished testimony from survivors of — and experts on — America’s gun violence epidemic, as part of a broader push for new gun control measures in the wake of the Robb Elementary School massacre in Uvalde, Texas, last month. Then cast your gaze to the vaulted upper chamber of Congress, where Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell this morning threw a monotone hissy fit after the overnight arrest of an armed man outside Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home, in which the suspect reportedly claimed he wanted to murder the judge over the looming repeal of Roe v. Wade.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS - DOJ charges California man, 26, who wanted to 'kill Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh' with attempted murder: Cops say he was angry 'over Roe v. Wade' had tactical equipment, a Glock 17 and zip ties - and found his address online

A heavily armed 26-year-old man who was detained on Wednesday near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house allegedly told authorities he wanted to kill the conservative jurist and then himself. He was identified as Nicholas John Roske of Simi Valley, California in a news release from the United States Attorney...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg refers to House Republicans as 'domestic terrorists'

"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday referred to Republicans in the House of Representatives as "domestic terrorists." Her comment came during the show's opening segment as the liberal co-hosts discussed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, which passed the House Wednesday with only one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., voting with all Democrats in favor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden DHS preparing for violence as activists threaten to burn down Supreme Court, murder justices: Reports

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security is preparing for violence to erupt after the Supreme Court issues its anticipated ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, a department memo obtained by Axios revealed Wednesday. The DHS’s concerns stem from a number of social-media threats to murder the justices and their clerks, burn down the Supreme Court building, and target places of worship.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Adam Schiff says it's 'puzzling' and 'deeply troubling' that the DOJ did not prosecute Meadows and Scavino

Meadows and Scavino refused to cooperate with a subpoena from the House January 6 committee.Rep. Adam Schiff said the DOJ's decision could set a dangerous precedent. Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff said it was "deeply troubling" that the Department of Justice refused to prosecute former President Donald Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

5 Supreme Court decisions from this term that are terrifyingly radical — and not about abortion

While it likes to pride itself as a paragon of impartiality, the Supreme Court, now stacked with a strong conservative majority that is willing to legislate from the bench, is sliding into a crisis of credibility. Public approval of the court has plummeted by 15% over the past three years, while nearly two-thirds of Americans believe that the Supreme Court is primarily motivated by politics.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vox

The Supreme Court is about to rule on another scary voting rights case

The dispute in Ritter v. Migliori, an election case currently pending on the Supreme Court’s shadow docket, is beneath the dignity of a nation’s highest court. It involves a fight over whether 257 ballots cast in a low-level state judicial race should be tossed out because of a very minor paperwork error. It also involves a fairly obvious violation of a federal law providing that voters should not be disenfranchised due to such errors.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
