ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady doesn't know if he'll play past 2022 NFL season

By Zac Wassink
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSLef_0g5jCA3600
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady doesn't have much left to prove. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Roughly one month after quarterback Tom Brady unretired and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March, the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted he doesn't "have a lot left" and is "at the end of my career." Around that same time, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht told reporters that he hadn't yet had any discussions with Brady about playing beyond the 2022 NFL season.

Brady attended the Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp this week, and the 44-year-old made it clear while speaking with media members that looking past the task at hand is difficult at his age.

"It’s very easy when you’re 25 to know what you want to do the next year," Brady explained, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "It’s very challenging when you’re 43 or 44 because there’s a lot of other things that are pressing and a lot of other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife and different relationships, and things are always taking a backseat to football. That’s just how it’s gone for me. So it’s challenging. I’ve got to work through those things. It’s part of what’s challenging about things that’s happening in your life, different decisions you make. I have a great life, I have zero complaints about it, I just try to do the best I can do."

Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette remarked on Tuesday that Brady "hasn’t lost a step" at this stage of his once-in-a-generation career. The GOAT added that doesn't come without being all-in on playing regardless of his brief retirement this past winter.

"When the football season starts, I think everyone knows it’s 100% football, and it’s just the way you have to be and it’s a big commitment to make. And in order to play every game you’ve got to train really hard, so I’ve got to train really hard at 44 years old, which is a big commitment," Brady commented. "It’s not like it was when I was 25. I don’t think any of us feel like at 25. Thankfully, there’s parts where I’m happy I’m not 25, but there’s other parts where I wish I was 25. I have a very complex, tricky life in different aspects, and I’m just trying to navigate that the best way I can."

Brady can become an unrestricted free agent following the upcoming campaign and has repeatedly been linked with the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers in rumors, but he could also make his anticipated move to the Fox Sports booth in either January or February. While it's still far too early to tell, the future Hall of Famer seems to be dropping hints that he could be ready to call time on his playing days next winter.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Report: NFL executives believe Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo will be cut

There continues to be no indication that any team is going to make a serious effort to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the summer months. Cleveland will have either Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett atop the depth chart in September, while 2021 rookie Trey Lance is handling San Francisco practices as Garoppolo continues to recover from surgery he had in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Shaun Alexander: Baker Mayfield may not have 'higher ceiling' than Seahawks' Geno Smith, Drew Lock

In the latest update on a situation that has no resolution in sight as the summer months rapidly approach, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported for a piece published early Friday morning that a "majority" from "a straw poll of league executives, coaches and agents" believe Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (and San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo) "will likely end up being released" rather than traded before the 2022 season begins.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Yardbarker

Tiger Woods joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan as only known athlete billionaires

"But through it all, the 46-year-old Woods has maintained his supremacy as one of the top-earning athletes in the world, raking in over $1.7 billion in salary, endorsements and other income over the course of his 27-year career -- more than anyone else Forbes has tracked," Forbes staff writer Matt Craig wrote. "Forbes now estimates his net worth to be at least $1 billion, based on his lifetime earnings, making him one of just three known athlete billionaires. ... Yet to this point, less than 10% of Woods’ career earnings, and net worth, comes from golf winnings. The bulk of his fortune comes from enormous endorsement deals with more than a dozen brands, including Gatorade, Monster Energy, TaylorMade, Rolex and Nike, with whom he signed in 1996 and which remains his biggest backer."
GOLF
Yardbarker

Could LeBron James follow Tom Brady, consider media career after retirement?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady temporarily flirted with retirement this past winter and gave the first tangible sign that he is not, in fact, an ageless wonder. Brady attended the Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp this week but suggested while speaking with reporters that the 2022 NFL season could be his last as an active player. The seven-time Super Bowl champion won't stray too far away from the sport, however, as it's already known he'll hop over to the Fox Sports broadcast booth as a lead NFL analyst via what's been reported to be a 10-year deal worth $375 million.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Marquez Valdes-Scantling on QB change: 'Not much difference, one's just older than the other'

When wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in March , he moved from one MVP quarterback to another. As he gets acclimated to his new surroundings and develops chemistry with his new signal-caller in Patrick Mahomes, "MVS" is also reflecting on the similarities between Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Dolphins#Nfl Season#Super Bowl Champion#American Football
Yardbarker

Big Week for Lamar Jackson At Ravens Mandatory Camp

The Ravens are confident Lamar Jackson will attend this week's mandatory minicamp. “I expect him to be here at mandatory minicamp," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I know he’s working hard. Lamar Jackson is a hard worker, so I’m not worried about how hard he’s working. I fully expect him to come back in great shape – that’s what he talks about – and I’m sure he’s throwing, I’m sure he’s doing a good job, and when he gets back here, we’ll be rolling with Lamar.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

New York Giants have a sleeper in the outside cornerback competition

The New York Giants are being rebuilt after switching regimes this offseason. Out with the old front office and coaching staff, and in with the new. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have spent the offseason retooling the roster and implementing new schemes. They inherited a Giants team that was in bad shape financially and had to cut ties with some key players, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. The Giants moved on from starting safeties Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers as well as starting outside cornerback James Bradberry. There will now be a competition to fill Bradberry’s former position and third-year corner Darnay Holmes could be a sleeper in this battle.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Yardbarker

Rory McIlroy Slammed for Petty Comment After Winning the Canadian Open

Rory McIlory defended his Canadian Open title last night winning by two shots, afterwards the Northern Irish man was talking to Sky Sports and clearly took objection with the pundits comments on his wedge play. It’s good to see McIlroy back winning and with two majors left to play this...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Yankees could bring back former bullpen arm at the trade deadline

The New York Yankees demolished the Chicago Cubs on Saturday evening thanks to solo home runs from Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Glyber Torres, Jose Trevino, and Anthony Rizzo. The Bombers had a total of six homers on the evening, recording 11 total hits and eight RBIs. After a more difficult...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Broncos WR Carted Off with Potentially 'Significant' Injury

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was carted off the field following the final play of Monday's mandatory minicamp practice. Cleveland suffered an apparent — perhaps serious — right leg injury while attempting to secure a contested-catch opportunity in the end zone. He remained on the ground, receiving attention from the medical staff, before being loaded onto a cart and transported to the locker room for further examination.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Mo Donegal wins 2022 Belmont Stakes

There may not have been a Triple Crown winner this year but this Triple Crown season was certainly memorable. Fans were given the reminder than a Kentucky Derby winner can come from anywhere, even the most humble beginnings. Even the biggest long shot can have their day. Fans saw a potential star on the rise in the Preakness Stakes and witnessed a deep investment in the sport rewarded. In the Belmont Stakes, Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher and longtime owner Mike Repole celebrated a longstanding friendship and partnership with a one-two finish.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

2022 Belmont Stakes result, payouts and race replay

The Belmont Stakes, the final jewel of the Triple Crown, did not disappoint with “Mike from Queens” getting his first Belmont Stakes win, fulfilling a lifelong dream he described as accomplishing "the biggest goal he had in his racing life". Owner Mike Repole is known for co-founding Glaceau (maker of Vitaminwater), which he sold to Coca-Cola and then did it again with the sports drink BODYARMOR.
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

34K+
Followers
36K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy