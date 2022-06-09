Buccaneers QB Tom Brady doesn't know if he'll play past 2022 NFL season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady doesn't have much left to prove. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Roughly one month after quarterback Tom Brady unretired and returned to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March, the seven-time Super Bowl champion admitted he doesn't "have a lot left" and is "at the end of my career." Around that same time, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht told reporters that he hadn't yet had any discussions with Brady about playing beyond the 2022 NFL season.

Brady attended the Buccaneers' mandatory minicamp this week, and the 44-year-old made it clear while speaking with media members that looking past the task at hand is difficult at his age.

"It’s very easy when you’re 25 to know what you want to do the next year," Brady explained, according to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "It’s very challenging when you’re 43 or 44 because there’s a lot of other things that are pressing and a lot of other things that are really important in your life, like your kids and your wife and different relationships, and things are always taking a backseat to football. That’s just how it’s gone for me. So it’s challenging. I’ve got to work through those things. It’s part of what’s challenging about things that’s happening in your life, different decisions you make. I have a great life, I have zero complaints about it, I just try to do the best I can do."

Tampa Bay running back Leonard Fournette remarked on Tuesday that Brady "hasn’t lost a step" at this stage of his once-in-a-generation career. The GOAT added that doesn't come without being all-in on playing regardless of his brief retirement this past winter.

"When the football season starts, I think everyone knows it’s 100% football, and it’s just the way you have to be and it’s a big commitment to make. And in order to play every game you’ve got to train really hard, so I’ve got to train really hard at 44 years old, which is a big commitment," Brady commented. "It’s not like it was when I was 25. I don’t think any of us feel like at 25. Thankfully, there’s parts where I’m happy I’m not 25, but there’s other parts where I wish I was 25. I have a very complex, tricky life in different aspects, and I’m just trying to navigate that the best way I can."

Brady can become an unrestricted free agent following the upcoming campaign and has repeatedly been linked with the Miami Dolphins and San Francisco 49ers in rumors, but he could also make his anticipated move to the Fox Sports booth in either January or February. While it's still far too early to tell, the future Hall of Famer seems to be dropping hints that he could be ready to call time on his playing days next winter.