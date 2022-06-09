Next Chapter

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
June 9, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Jacksonville, AL – Phillips announces on social media he’s leaving Jacksonville after one season for Link Academy in Missouri to prep him for Tennessee

By Al Muskewitz

Cade Phillips talked in his Tennessee commitment announcement about the possibility of leaving Jacksonville for a high-powered prep basketball program that could elevate his game and get him ready for the next level.

His senior year was either going to be with Jacksonville or the prep route, if he was leaving it was not going to be for another high school. He said he needed only one class to graduate.

The 6-foot-9 four-star made it one-and-done with the Golden Eagles, announcing on social media Wednesday he was headed to Link Academy in Branson, Mo.

Phillips came to Jacksonville last summer to play with his good friend and travel ball teammate John Broom and helped the Golden Eagles win the Class 4A state championship.

Despite missing three weeks with a foot injury, he still averaged 13.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and blocked 108 shots. [*** read more]

