ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A cafeteria worker in St. Johns County is being called a hero after she saved the life of a student who was choking on a grape. The school district on Tuesday presented Sylvia Suarez from Cunningham Creek Elementary School with the Superintendent’s Award for Heroic Action after she used the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge a grape that was stuck in the throat of a fourth-grade student at the school.

SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO