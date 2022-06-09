ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Flag Day rally planned

 5 days ago

A trio of organizations — the Oneida County Republican Constitutional Caucus, RightWay USA and the Mohawk Valley Main Street Patriots — will host a sixth annual Flag Day rally at Fort Stanwix in downtown Rome...

Romesentinel.com

Congressional candidate to visit Herkimer on Tuesday

HERKIMER — Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli, who is seeking election in the 21st District, will appear at a 5:30 p.m. rally on Tuesday, June 14, at Fishing Derby Park on South Washington Street. Castelli will join other Democrats, including:. David Murad, who is seeking election to State Supreme...
HERKIMER, NY
Romesentinel.com

United Way MV hosts centennial

UTICA — The United Way of the Mohawk Valley hosted a celebration that was 100 years in the making. The local United Way chapter has been impacting the community for over a century by funding organizations that assist in improving the quality of lives in the Mohawk Valley. To commemorate 100 years of service to the community, the chapter hosted a fundraising event to celebrate their achievement.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Oneida County unveils jobs program for students

At a Monday news conference at The Root Farm in Sauquoit, Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. unveiled the county’s Emerging Worker Recovery Program plan. A path that provides expanded employment opportunities to high school and college students and gives local employers a boost in a time of a reduced available workforce.
Romesentinel.com

Events to celebrate and commemorate Juneteenth

Juneteenth is a day to celebrate the end of slavery in the United States. • Underground Railroad tour in downtown Utica, 6 to 7 p.m. beginning at the Adirondack Bank parking lot, 120 Bleecker St, Utica. This is a gentle-paced walking tour that will highlight men and women of all backgrounds who worked to help people claim their freedom and to end slavery. Led by Jan DeAmicis and Mary Hayes Gordon of the Oneida County Freedom Trail Commission. Limit of 25 people per night. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/3njf3c4r.
UTICA, NY
Government
Romesentinel.com

Several local seniors receive scholarships at NAACP High School Senior Recognition Night

The Rome Branch of the NAACP Rome Branch held its annual High School Senior Recognition Night last week with 60 individuals attending. The event featured awards for several graduating seniors from Rome Free Academy as well as keynote speaker Todd Alden Marshall, executive director of equity and diversity at Mohawk Valley Community College and a 1980 graduate of Rome free Academy.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome District board of education announces meetings

A meeting of the Rome City School District board of education will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 23, in the Rome Free Academy Library, 95 Dart Circle. For information on how the public can participate in the meeting, go to the district website at www.romecsd.org. Several committee meetings...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: Importance of sharing our gifts

Lt. Scott B. Swires, co-commanding officer Salvation Army, Rome. I know summer means different things to different people. It can mean pool time, soccer games, family vacations, and a host of other things. For me it means baseball. As soon as the weather starts to change, I can taste the...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

SUNY Oneonta recognizes area scholars

ONEONTA — Several local students were among those honored by SUNY at Oneonta. They include:. Madeline Acevedo, of Barneveld, sport management;. Lisa Dousharm, of Stittville, childhood education;. Kendra Igoe, of Sylvan Beach, fashion design;. John Martello, of Utica, adolescence education/social studies;. Laura Santos, of Rome, anthropology;. Angela Tran, of...
Romesentinel.com

Robert F. Sanborn

Richard F. “Dick” Sanborn, 90, husband of the late Dolores and father to Scott, Stacy, and Saneen, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, June 7, 2022, at the Oneida Health Hospital with his loving family at his side where he had been a patient since May 31, 2022. Dick...
ONEIDA, NY
Romesentinel.com

MVHS offering formula to support delivering mothers

UTICA — The Mohawk Valley Health System (MVHS) Maternal Child Services is now offering formula to delivering mothers upon discharge to help support families during the nationwide shortage of baby formula. Delivering families will receive one case of Similac 360 Total Care Ready to Feed formula to support growing...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Vita M. Manuele

Vita M. Manuele, 95, of Rome, NY, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Rome. She was born in Fulton, NY, on August 13, 1926, daughter of the late Martin and Rose Lunette Semeraro. Vita was a graduate of Fulton High School and received an Associate’s Degree from Mohawk Valley Community College. On April 15, 1950 she married Joseph J. Manuele, Jr., in Holy Family Church, Fulton, NY. He passed away November 6, 2009. She was formerly employed by General Cable and retired as an Executive Secretary from Rome DDSO. Vita was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and very active in the community. She enjoyed being a Home Bureau member, American Red Cross volunteer, Election Poll volunteer for several years, crocheting and sewing.
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Funeral notices — June 11, 2022

ALLEN — Robert J. Allen, 77, of the Town of Lee, on June 3, 2022. Private services, no calling hours. Burial Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements by Barry Funeral Home, 807 W. Chestnut St. ANDREWSKI — Mildred (Millie) Edna Tucker Andrewski, 89, on May 22, 2022. Services 12:30 p.m. today...
Romesentinel.com

Cornell Cooperative Extension Herb & Flower Fest returns

ORISKANY — After a two-year pause due to COVID-19, the 24th annual Herb & Flower Festival will return from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension building and grounds. The Oneida County Master Gardener Volunteers invite everyone out to enjoy garden related vendors,...
ORISKANY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Women-focused job fair set for June 22

UTICA — The Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) grant program will host a free women-focused virtual job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. “The Women in Apprenticeship and Nontraditional Occupations (WANTO) grant has assisted over 227 women throughout the duration of the...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Video series tells story of ‘The Woman at the Well’

“The Woman at the Well,” the newest part of the “The Journey-Shepherding God’s People” video series, is now available online. The video series program and accompanying tools are designed for those feeling separated from their faith community. The series is comprised of the video time of worship, a blog and three bible studies that can be used as a Spiritual Wellness program.
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Dust Devil Band to perform at Holland Patent Village Park

HOLLAND PATENT — The Dust Devil Band returns to the Holland Patent Village Park at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15. The DDB has been entertaining Central New York for more than four decades and brings their blend of quality good-time alternative country rock, swing, Americana and blues to the opening event in the village’s Summer Music Series.
HOLLAND PATENT, NY
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following recent arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Franklin Velazquez, 30, of Utica, was charged in Vernon on June 8 with second-degree strangulation. • Robert D. Muncy, 24, of Chittenango, was charged in Sullivan on June 6 with possession of a...
Romesentinel.com

Driver Huckabone keeps winning; Golden Gun takes the feature

VERNON — Justin Huckabone continued his dominance at Vernon Downs this season with five more driving wins on Saturday. Huckabone combined with trainer Misty Carey for wins with Tempster Hanover ($4.10) and Jericho Willie ($2.80). He was driver-trainer for Ruthless Dude ($3.80). He got his other wins with Kisses From Above ($3.00) and Jenny Lake ($4.80).
VERNON, NY

