ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Bodycam video released, shows former officer shoot, kill wanted man in Greensboro

By Dolan Reynolds, Justyn Melrose
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hlZD7_0g5jAHIb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WlJwd_0g5jAHIb00
Matthew Edward Hamilton

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police have released the body camera video showing a former Greensboro officer shooting and killing a man in November.

Officer Matthew Edward Hamilton was indicted for manslaughter by a Guilford County Grand Jury after the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation presented its report to the grand jury.

As a result of the indictment, effective on Monday, Hamilton was fired from the Greensboro Police Department, according to a GPD news release.

He turned himself in on Wednesday.

The full, uncensored videos are available on the City of Greensboro’s YouTube page in 10 parts (viewer discretion is advised) .

A compilation video was also released that shows body camera footage of Hamilton and a K9 on the scene. Around 4 and a half minutes into the video, Hamilton and the K9 enter a shed where Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez, 29, of Greensboro, was barricaded.

A shot is fired, and Hamilton says “I saw something in his hand.” Other officers then enter the shed.

How do body camera laws work in North Carolina?

At the 5 and a half minute mark, additional footage of the scene from Officer T.B. Hatch’s body-worn camera is shown. The additional footage shows officials taking Lopez, who is unresponsive, out of the shed and treating him for injuries.

Around 13 and a half minutes into the compilation video, additional footage of the scene from Officer J.K. Flanagan’s body-worn camera is shown.

District Attorney Avery Crump released the following statement on Monday:

Officer Matthew Edward Hamilton with the Greensboro Police Department was indicted today in connection in the shooting death of Joseph Thomas Lee Lopez by the Guilford County Greensboro Grand Jury. The shooting occurred on November 19, 2021, at 3504 Cloverdale Drive, Greensboro NC. The matter was investigated and presented to the Grand Jury by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Officer Hamilton was indicted with the crime of Manslaughter pursuant to NCGS 14-18. The indictment means that the Grand Jury found probable cause to support the crime alleged. However, even after an indictment a person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

— District Attorney Avery Crump

The Greensboro Police Officers Association also responded to the news of the indictment.

Greensboro Police Officers … by FOX8

Lopez was shot and killed outside of a home on Cloverdale Drive in Greensboro on Nov. 19, according to police.

At 10:29 p.m., police responded to a report of a wanted person trying to get into a home on the 3500 block of Cloverdale Drive.

“He was banging on our front door and was trying to turn the knob to get in, but it’s locked,” a caller told a 911 operator.

Officers reportedly found the wanted man, later identified as Lopez, in a shed behind the home.

During the confrontation, an officer fired a gunshot, hitting Lopez. Officers and EMS tried to save Lopez’s life, but he died.

The NCSBI launched an investigation into the incident. Hamilton was placed on administrative duty in November per departmental policy.

Deputies say that Lopez also barricaded himself in a home on Cloverdale Drive on Monday, Nov. 15, before the shooting on Friday, Nov. 19.

He was pulled over for allegedly having a fake license plate. A deputy asked to search the vehicle, and the driver gave permission, according to the sheriff’s office.

When the deputy called for backup, the driver allegedly got into the vehicle and drove away, leaving a female passenger on the side of the road.

The passenger was able to tell deputies where she thought the driver was going. Deputies found the suspect vehicle at an address on Cloverdale Drive, but the suspect was not in the vehicle.

When deputies entered the home, they reportedly found Lopez barricaded in a back bedroom with guns.

Investigators were eventually able to convince Lopez to come out, and he was arrested.

“He was taken out of here the other day for stealing my car, and he had a bunch of guns,” a 911 caller said.

Detention center officials say he was released after being arrested on an unsecured bond.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
cbs17

Police release photos after Raleigh bank robbery

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police Monday released photos from a bank robbery that happened last week. The robbery was reported June 6 around 12:10 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Bank in the 3500 block of W. Millbrook Road, according to a news release from Raleigh police. Police conducted...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man on moped hit, killed at intersection of 5th Street, Research Parkway, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem man on a moped was hit and killed on Monday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 1:52 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Research Parkway. Investigators say James Earl Cardwell, 61, of Winston-Salem was on […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke shooting appears accidental, police say

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person sustained a gunshot wound in Roanoke Monday night. Roanoke Police say they responded to the 700 block of 30th Street NW around 10 p.m. Police say the evidence so far indicates the wound is “self-inflicted/accidental,” but an investigation continues.
ROANOKE, VA
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police search for suspects in convenience store shootout

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are searching for two vehicles and their occupants after a shooting at a local business Sunday afternoon. According to a news release, officers were called to the Reidco Convenience Store in the 4200 block of Reidsville Road just before 4:30 p.m. regarding the shooting.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Hamilton, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WXII 12

Davidson County couple found shot to death inside home

LEXINGTON, N.C. — TheDavidson County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a couple was found shot to death inside their home Sunday morning. According to Sheriff Richie Simmons, deputies were called to a home in the 3300 block of Old Mill Farm Road just before 11 a.m. regarding the incident.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
wfxrtv.com

Man arrested for murder in Lynchburg following parents’ deaths in Mathews Co.

(WFXR) — A Mathews County man was taken into custody in Lynchburg for multiple charges — including murder — after his parents were found dead in their home last week. On Wednesday, June 8, the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office says it started investigating the disappearance of a family from the New Point area of the county.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Roanoke woman arrested for setting car on fire, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman has been charged in connection to a car that police said was intentionally set on fire. Roanoke Fire-EMS crews said they responded to a vehicle arson in the 800 block of Rutherford Ave. NW just after 12 a.m. Sunday. When they extinguished the fire, investigators determined the blaze was set on purpose.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wanted Man#Guns#The Wanted#Gpd#K9
FOX8 News

2 people found dead in Davidson County, sheriff’s office says

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were found dead on the 3300 block of Old Mill Farm Road on Sunday, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:56 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Old Mill Farm Road in the Reedy Creek Community when they were told someone had died. Arriving deputies […]
FOX8 News

Man shot overnight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the area of East 17th Street and North Liberty Street at 11:25 p.m. after getting reports of gunfire in the area. At the scene, officers discovered one man suffering from a […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shooting leaves one injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police responded to a local hospital where they located a gunshot wound victim Saturday. Police believe it is related to an incident on West Market Street. No suspect information is available at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs17

1 arrested in deadly shooting at Raleigh Carolina Ale House

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after a shooting outside a bar in North Raleigh late Friday night, police said. The incident was reported just before 11:40 p.m. at the Carolina Ale House at 4512 Falls of Neuse Road, according to Raleigh police. Police said Jakem Ramiq...
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

One dead, another in the hospital after a shooting in Virginia

BASSETT, Va. — Henry County sheriff deputies said emergency responders received call from a man who stated he had been shot by his girlfriend and that he shot his girlfriend as well. It happened on Meadow Green Drive at an apartment around 9:30 Saturday afternoon. Investigators said they believe...
wfirnews.com

Authorities: Boy who fell into river in Virginia dies

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died. The Danville Register & Bee reports the Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman says two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone. Smotherman says the boy was pulled from the river by fire department members and brought to the shore. Rescue personnel performed CPR on the boy. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teen reported missing from Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A missing persons report has been filed with Roanoke Police regarding a 13-year-old girl. Samiyah Jarvis was last reported seen at her home on Edgelawn Avenue June 7, 2022, according to the Aware Foundation. Police say they have no information indicating she is in danger. The Aware Foundation posted on Facebook, “To anyone that may be helping Samiyah Jarvis, harboring a runaway in the state of Virginia is a crime. Do the right thing.”
ROANOKE, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

34K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy