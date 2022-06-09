ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Nurse who stole drugs at NC hospital key to over $4 million in fines for 2 hospitals

By Steve Doyle
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b8Zts_0g5j9Bzz00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A woman sentenced in Greensboro last week to more than 4 years in federal prison for stealing drugs from a Winston-Salem hospital is at the core of record fines against two hospitals in Southern Virginia.

Emilee Kathryn Poteat , 32, of Danville, Virginia, a contract nurse for Novant Health in Winston-Salem, was sentenced June 1 in federal court in Greensboro to 54 months in prison for endangering lives and tampering with consumer products, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Middle District of North Carolina said.

North Carolinians charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Where their cases stand

But Poteat, who also worked as a registered nurse at Sovah Health in Danville, already was serving 3 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to a count of tampering with consumer products (fentanyl and hydromorphone) that affect interstate commerce, a count of reckless disregard for the risk that another person be placed in danger of death or bodily injury and a count of making false statements, the Register & Bee in Danville reported .

Sovah Health, which manages hospitals in both Danville and neighboring Martinsville, has been ordered to pay $4.36 million, the third-largest civil penalty ever, for violating the federal Controlled Substances Act because of Poteat and another employee who allowed thousands of opioids to be lost from the facilities.

The hospitals also accepted to serving 4 years of close scrutiny – a sort of probation – or face further fines and punishment – because the two employees were responsible for numerous violations that involved thousands of misdirected opioids between 2017 and 2020.

The DOJ says Paulette G. Toller, 60, of Chatham, Virginia, diverted more than 11,000 Schedule II controlled substances from the hospital, and Poteat “tampered with Fentanyl vials and hydromorphone injectables by replacing the controlled substance with saline and diverting the controlled substance.”

The Register & Bee said documents from the Drug Enforcement Administration reported that more than 13,000 controlled substance pills disappeared from Sovah Health-Danville over two years beginning in 2017.

The paper said Toller, who worked as a pharmacy technician, pleaded guilty to possessing with the intent to distribute and distributing a controlled substance, acquiring and obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery or deception.

Court records show she was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison in 2020.

Poteat had pleaded guilty last year to a count of tampering with consumer products (fentanyl and hydromorphone) that affect interstate commerce, a count of reckless disregard for the risk that another person be placed in danger of death or bodily injury and a count of making false statements, a news release reported. That led to her original sentence.

Charges in North Carolina

The charges against Poteat in Winston-Salem follow her indictment in June 2021 and are similar to the charges in Virginia. The indictment alleges that between July 1, 2020, and Oct. 28, 2020, she “did, with reckless disregard for the risk that another person would be placed in danger of bodily injury and under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to such risk, tamper and attempt to tamper with a consumer product that affected interstate commerce to wit: three syringes of injectable hydromorphone.”

The DOJ says Poteat had access to a Pyxes machine, which is where controlled medications are stored in locked drawers and access is limited by prescriptions. The vials holding the drugs also have tamper-resistant packaging.

But Poteat is said to have opened packages containing vials of injectable Hydromorphone and then injected the drugs into herself. She then replaced the drugs with saline to hide the theft, the documents say.

But that also meant that the saline solution might be used by a nurse for a patient requiring medication and thus place that patient in harm.

Man seriously burned after woman allegedly poured hot oil on him while sleeping, Thomasville police say

The release did not specify if Poteat had pleaded guilty, but in addition to her prison sentence, she was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine and will face 3 years of supervised release.

Hospitals’ failures

Because of Poteat and Toller, the DOJ said that Sovah Health “failed to provide effective controls and procedures to guard against the diversion of controlled substances, filled orders for controlled substances without a system in place to disclose suspicious orders of controlled substances, and failed to maintain readily retrievable records of controlled substances.”

“As opioid overdose deaths skyrocket, it is critical that health care companies are held accountable when they fail to effectively safeguard these powerful prescriptions within their facilities,” Christopher R. Kavanaugh, U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, said in the release. “The oversight provided by this resolution will ensure future compliance involving these important but potentially deadly substances, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia will continue to vigorously pursue these cases with our federal and local partners in order to protect Virginia’s communities.”

Sovah is part of the LifePoint Hospital system based in Brentwood, Tennessee, that owns nine facilities in North Carolina, although none in the Piedmont Triad.

WGHP also reached out to Novant for its reaction to the fine against Sovah, but there was no immediate response.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem police arrest 4 people, seize 8 guns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem police say an investigation is underway after four people were arrested, and eight guns were seized on Sunday, two of which were stolen. The guns were seized while officers were responding to a call about a person with a gun on the 2500 block of Green Oaks Court. Responding officers […]
WDBJ7.com

City of Roanoke settles with woman in search warrant damage case

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke has settled a case connected to damage left by police after a search of a house during a murder investigation. The suit filed by Cathy Reynolds v. Sgt. Camp, Det. Haley, and five other unnamed officers was settled for $13,500, and documents have been filed with federal court to have the case dismissed.
ROANOKE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
State
Tennessee State
State
North Carolina State
Danville, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Brentwood, NC
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Winston-salem, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Danville, VA
City
Thomasville, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Martinsville, VA
cardinalnews.org

New hospital in Patrick County starts hiring

Foresight Health Services, the new health care provider that took over the property of the former Pioneer Community Hospital in Patrick County, announced Monday that the company has formally launched its website and has begun accepting applications for the new critical access facility it plans to open by the end of a year.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Police investigating homicide on Tuscaloosa St in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an injured person found in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, around 11:30 p.m. on Monday they responded to the 800 block of Tuscaloosa Street after being told about a “down subject.” The victim, Sherrod Ferebee, 21, succumbed to their injury. Officers at the scene say they found Ferebee […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

VIDEO: NC pizza joint robbed at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Marco’s Pizza location in Winston-Salem was the victim of an armed robbery during the late hours of Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to the Marco’s Pizza location on 4908 Reynolda Road at 11:06 p.m. on Saturday night after getting a report of an armed robbery. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Hospital#Opioids#The Hospitals#Novant Health#North Carolinians#Capitol#Sovah Health#The Register Bee
wfirnews.com

Authorities: Boy who fell into river in Virginia dies

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the Dan River in Virginia by rescue personnel has died. The Danville Register & Bee reports the Danville Fire Department responded to a call behind a car dealership shortly before 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Bill Smotherman says two children were playing behind the car dealership when one child turned around and saw that the other was gone. Smotherman says the boy was pulled from the river by fire department members and brought to the shore. Rescue personnel performed CPR on the boy. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
DANVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

2 people found dead in Davidson County home

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County sheriff's officials said two people were found dead in a home on Sunday. Deputies responded to a house on Old Mill Farm Road in the Reedy Creek community shortly before 11 a.m. Officials found a man and woman dead inside the home. They did not say how the man and woman died.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke shooting appears accidental, police say

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A person sustained a gunshot wound in Roanoke Monday night. Roanoke Police say they responded to the 700 block of 30th Street NW around 10 p.m. Police say the evidence so far indicates the wound is “self-inflicted/accidental,” but an investigation continues.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfdd.org

U.S. Selects Greensboro Site To House Unaccompanied Minors

The site of the former American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro will become a housing and education facility for unaccompanied refugee children. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has selected the location to serve as a self-contained transitional campus for unaccompanied refugee minors. Guilford County and City of...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Tenants in Lexington apartment complex deal with no AC as temperatures climb

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — With the help of members of the First Baptist Church on 3rd Avenue in Lexington and the North Carolina Baptist Aging Ministry, several tenants living in the Arbor at the Cotton Grove apartment complex will have relief from the heat after their AC units were damaged. Tenant Tammy Fraley said the […]
Cheryl E Preston

Champs Gym gives at risk teens an alternative to street life

Boxing at Champ's GymScreenshot WSLS 10 News video. Roanoke, Virginia is currently listed as number 4 on the list of the highest crime areas in Virginia. Gun violence has increased and not a week has gone by this year without a report of some type of disturbance related to teens and young adults. They say it takes a village and one man is doing his part to keep young people off the streets.
ROANOKE, VA
WHSV

Two arrested for stealing tree service vehicles in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department has arrested two people in relation to a vehicle theft from Staunton Tree Services. The company posted on Facebook over the weekend that three of their vehicles had been stolen from their fleet and asked anyone who saw the trucks to contact the Staunton Police Department.
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy