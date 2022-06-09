25-year-old dies after motorcycle veers onto unpaved lane of SC road, coroner says

A 25-year-old man died after he lost control on an uneven road in South Carolina, officials said.

Christian Brewer was traveling on a highway before state troopers said he was thrown from his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Wednesday, June 8.

“It is apparent he lost control of his motorcycle after it ‘dipped’ off a newly paved section of the road way into the opposite lane that was not paved,” the Anderson County coroner’s office said in a news release. “He apparently lost control when he tried to maneuver the motorcycle back on to the paved section of roadway.”

The S.C. Highway Patrol reported the crash happened just after 10 p.m. along Old Greenville Highway. The stretch of road is near Liberty, a town roughly 20 miles southwest of Greenville.

Officials said Brewer was going west on the highway when he veered into the unpaved lane and hit a pole.

“The victim died as a result of a head injury secondary to blunt force trauma after crashing his motorcycle into a utility pole,” the coroner’s office wrote.

Brewer, a Liberty resident, reportedly wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the single-vehicle crash. An investigation into his death was ongoing as of early June 9, officials said.

A passenger who had been riding on the back of the Harley-Davidson suffered minor injuries, state troopers said in a news release.

