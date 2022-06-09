ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

25-year-old dies after motorcycle veers onto unpaved lane of SC road, coroner says

By Simone Jasper
The State
The State
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iRGn7_0g5j8Q1r00

A 25-year-old man died after he lost control on an uneven road in South Carolina, officials said.

Christian Brewer was traveling on a highway before state troopers said he was thrown from his Harley-Davidson motorcycle on Wednesday, June 8.

“It is apparent he lost control of his motorcycle after it ‘dipped’ off a newly paved section of the road way into the opposite lane that was not paved,” the Anderson County coroner’s office said in a news release. “He apparently lost control when he tried to maneuver the motorcycle back on to the paved section of roadway.”

The S.C. Highway Patrol reported the crash happened just after 10 p.m. along Old Greenville Highway. The stretch of road is near Liberty, a town roughly 20 miles southwest of Greenville.

Officials said Brewer was going west on the highway when he veered into the unpaved lane and hit a pole.

“The victim died as a result of a head injury secondary to blunt force trauma after crashing his motorcycle into a utility pole,” the coroner’s office wrote.

Brewer, a Liberty resident, reportedly wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the single-vehicle crash. An investigation into his death was ongoing as of early June 9, officials said.

A passenger who had been riding on the back of the Harley-Davidson suffered minor injuries, state troopers said in a news release.

Teen dies after two boats crash along Georgia-South Carolina border, officials say

Child dies after driver slams head-on into family’s car carrying 4 kids, SC cops say

Comments / 4

Related
thejournalonline.com

One injured in pursuit – Highway 86

Medshore Ambulance service personnel along with Wren firefighters work at the scene of a wreck Friday night. It happened at the intersection of Highway 86 and Highway 81. A vehicle being pursued by Anderson County deputies struck a car in the intersection. One person was injured. The suspect vehicle kept going. The pursuit ended off Slater Road in the Hopewell community after the suspect drove down a dirt road and jumped out and ran. The sheriffs office helicopter assisted in the pursuit. (Photo by David Rogers)
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Upstate bicyclist involved in hit-and-run in critical condition, family says

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with Highway Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash that happened early Monday morning in Anderson County. Troopers said the crash happened at Beaverdam Road and Beaver Run Lane in Williamston just after 6 a.m. A witness says a car hit a bicyclist and fled...
FOX Carolina

Fire causes heavy damage on Spartanburg County home, crews say

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A fire that happened Monday night caused heavy damage on a home in Duncan, according to the Reidville Fire Department. Crews responded to the home along Mayfield Road around 10 p.m. where officials said a fire appeared to have started in a bedroom. We’re told the fire then spread to the attic and caused heavy damage.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says

COWPENS, S.C. — A 77-year-old woman died in a crash Sunday night in Spartanburg County. According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, the crash happened on North Main Street at the intersection of Love Springs Road. The coroner has identified the victim as Gladys Mae Mullinax, 77, of Gaffney. Clevenger said...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#The Coroner#Traffic Accident#Harley Davidson#The S C Highway Patrol
wfxg.com

Motorcyclist identified after deadly crash near Atomic Road

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcyclist, now identified as 63-year-old Ronald Maxey of Waynesboro, Georgia. Maxey was pronounced dead on scene Saturday night from blunt force injuries. According to the Coroner's Office, the...
BEECH ISLAND, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WYFF4.com

Coroner investigating Upstate crash

COWPENS, S.C. — The Spartanburg County Coroner's office is investigating a deadly crash. According to Coroner Rusty Clevenger, it happened Sunday evening on North Main Street at the intersection of Love Springs Road. The coroner has identified the victim as Gladys Mae Mullinax, 77. Clevenger said Cowpens Police Department...
COWPENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing man found dead in Anderson identified by Coroner

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they’ve identified a missing man who was found dead near Gossett Street in Anderson. The Coroner’s Office said the missing man’s remains were found on Monday at around 1:00 p.m. Chief Deputy Coroner Don...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim of crash in Cowpens

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash in Cowpens. According to the coroner, the crash happened at around 5:31 p.m. on N. Main Street at the intersection of Love Springs Road on Sunday. The coroner identified the victim...
FOX Carolina

Motorcyclist identified following Saturday night crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the person who died following a motorcycle crash in Spartanburg County on Saturday night. South Carolin Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened around 11:05 p.m. on Duncan-Reidville Road near Dobson Road. According to troopers, the motorcyclist was...
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
3K+
Followers
412
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy