Saint Clair Shores, MI

St. Clair Shores man arraigned for abducting ex-wife

 5 days ago

Gabriel Wagner, the St. Clair Shores man arrested last Wednesday after a 12 hour police standoff, was arraigned Friday on seven charges related to the alleged kidnapping of his ex-wife and the subsequent barricading of them both in an Ohio hotel. Wagner,...

WILX-TV

Michigan toddlers reported missing declared dead after found unresponsive in pond

OSTEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A boy and girl, both 2 years old, were declared dead Monday after Michigan State Police troopers found them face down in a pond. According to authorities, troopers from the Gaylord Post were alerted to two missing toddlers in Hayes Township at about 4:30 p.m. Police said the children had been missing for about 40 minutes when troopers found them both face down in a pond at a residence nearby. Both children were unresponsive and while life-saving measures were performed, the two toddlers were pronounced dead.
abc12.com

2 toddlers found dead in Northern Michigan pond

OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Two toddlers were found dead Monday after they apparently wandered away from home and drowned in a pond across the street. Michigan State Police say the boy and girl both age 2 were reported missing from a residence on Lake Iroquois Trail around 4:30 p.m. Family members indicated that they last saw the children around 3:50 p.m.
fox2detroit.com

Man drives into St. Clair River; dies at hospital

ST. CLAIR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man is dead after police say he drove into the St. Clair River. The scene unfolded Sunday evening in the parking lot of Voyageur restaurant located at 525 Riverside in St. Clair. St. Clair Police Chief Timothy Raker says the driver of a...
fox2detroit.com

Police identify man who died after driving into St. Clair River

ST. CLAIR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police have identified a man who drove into the St. Clair River on Sunday evening. Robert Ranusch Jr., 59, of Clinton Township, drove into the river from the parking lot of Voyageur restaurant in St. Clair just before 7:30 p.m., police said. Ranusch was...
fox2detroit.com

Camaro's dramatic crash on M-10 while fleeing state police caught on dashcam

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released dashcam video of a speeding driver eluding a trooper only to flip and crash dramatically on the Lodge freeway early Friday morning. The white Camaro flipped onto its side and sliding several hundred feet. The driver, 29, tried to flee the scene...
CBS Minnesota

Man Arrested For Allegedly Selling Drugs In Northern Minnesota Woman’s Fatal Overdose

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man was arrested this week after being charged in the death of a northern Minnesota woman who fatally overdosed last year. Cordaro Ware was charged in April with third-degree murder in connection to the victim’s death, court documents filed in St. Louis County show. Duluth police arrested Ware on Tuesday and booked him into the St. Louis County Jail. According to a criminal complaint, Ware allegedly sold the victim, identified as a woman from Midway Township, drugs on Nov. 21. The victim’s mother found her daughter dead in her room the next morning. (credit: St. Louis County) An...
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Attempting to Find Runaway Juvenile

Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to find a runaway juvenile female. Vanessa Peterson, 15, of Harborcreek, was last seen Tuesday at a residence on Clark Rd. She is known to frequent Harborcreek Township and the City of Erie, according to troopers. Anyone with information on where Peterson may be is...
truecrimedaily

Parents who were 'sick' of CPS complaints charged in 8-year-old autistic son’s death

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman and her 41-year-old husband were arrested on suspicion of killing their young son, who was severely underweight. According to WNDU-TV, Saint Joseph Department of Public Safety officers were dispatched to a home Tuesday, May 3, for a report of a deceased 8-year-old. WSBT-TV reports the child’s parents, Brian and Mia Morrow, were both charged with first-degree murder and drug-related offenses.
CBS Detroit

Woman From Macomb County Wins $277K Fantasy 5 Jackpot

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman from Macomb County screamed at the top of her lungs after she found out she won $277,012 from the Michigan Lottery. The 28-year-old player matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the May 31 drawing to win the prize: 06-09-16-26-39. The 28-year-old player matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the May 31 drawing to win the prize: 06-09-16-26-39. | Credit: Michigan Lottery She purchased the ticket at Smokers House Shop, located at 26193 West 6 Mile Road in Redford. “I recently started playing Fantasy 5 and this was the fifth ticket I’d ever purchased for the game,” said the lucky player. “I checked the winning numbers online the morning after the drawing and when I realized I’d won the jackpot, I started screaming at the top of my lungs. Winning is such a blessing!” The player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, and with her winnings she plans to buy a new home. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.

