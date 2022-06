St. Clair County Drug Task Force officers had a successful start to their week, starting with the Monday arrest of a pair of suspects in a methamphetamine investigation. According to Sheriff Mat King, following the conclusion of an investigation into narcotic sales around Port Huron, Drug Task Force agents executed a search warrant in the 3600 block of Lapeer Road in Port Huron Township on June 6. The warrant yielded methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and packaging materials, as well as the suspects, a 37-year-old man and 35-year-old woman.

