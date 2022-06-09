ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Family sues Meta over daughter’s depression, eating disorder

By Caitlyn Shelton
WFLA
WFLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tMxK7_0g5j6yLV00

( NewsNation ) — * Warning: This story discusses suicide, self-harm and eating disorders. *

Stupid. Ugly. Fat. All words that can be found in an entry from the personal journal of a 12-year-old girl.

Alexis Spence wrote the words just four months after getting her first smartphone. The same words appear in a thought bubble next to a photo she drew of herself.

Her parents say Alexis went into a deep depression caused by Instagram. The Spence family claims the app fueled addictive behaviors in their preteen daughter, including an eating disorder, self-harm and thoughts of suicide when she was just 11 years old.

Now, they are taking that fight to court by suing Instagram’s parent company Meta with the Social Media Victims Law Center (SMVLC).

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, claims Meta is responsible for Spence’s addiction to Instagram and that Meta knowingly targets preteen users with an addictive app featuring algorithms that lead users to harmful content.

‘Baby Holly’ found alive more than 40 years after Florida couple murdered

“Meta has consistently and knowingly placed its own profit over the health and welfare of its teen and underage users,” said Matthew P. Bergman, founding attorney of SMVLC. “These documents, including some that have not been previously disclosed to the public, show that Meta’s senior leadership knew that Instagram harms kids but consciously and callously chose profits over human life.”

“The social media giant spent millions of dollars researching and developing product features to attract and retain a steady stream of pre-teen users despite warnings from Meta employees that its products were addictive and harmful to its users,” he added.

According to the SMVLC, Spence opened her first Instagram account without her parents’ consent when she was 11. Before accessing Instagram, her family says, she was a happy child who enjoyed reading, writing and helping people. She loved animals and was active in singing competitions and theater.

Almost immediately after opening the app, Spence says she was directed to pages showing self-harm, anorexia and negative body images. She managed to disguise her Instagram from her parents by using a calculator icon to hide her social media accounts and using various devices.

Florida mother, toddlers found in car died in murder-suicide

“She learned how to deceive her own family,” Spence’s mother said on “NewsNation Prime.” “Instagram infiltrated our home and destroyed our family structure […] We started losing our daughter.”

The Social Media Victims Law Center says that as a result of what Spence had seen on Instagram, she had to seek professional help in the form of counseling, inpatient programs, outpatient programs, eating disorder programs, and she may require help from a service dog for the rest of her life.

“They [Meta] have the means to stop it, but that would ruin their engagement and in turn lower their profit and they don’t want to hurt their money,” Spence, now 19, told the program.

The lawsuit references the Facebook Papers , research that looked at Instagram’s impact on teenage girls when it comes to thoughts of suicide and eating disorders.

Resources:

-Anyone experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide is urged to call 911.

-National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255.

-Crisis Text Line: Text TALK to 741-741 to text with a counselor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Let Sister Adopt Her Children

Should someone ever feel entitled to the children of their family members?. Parenting isn't easy by any means, and it can be made even more difficult by family members or loved ones who are judgmental of a person's parenting style.
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eating Disorder#Meta#Depression#Suicide Prevention#The U S District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
One Green Planet

Goose Comforts Freezing Stray Puppy Inside His Wings to Keep Him Warm

In heartwarming photos that went viral on social media, a caring goose is hugging an abandoned puppy on the street to keep him warm. This pair of unlikely friends met on the street when the compassionate goose saw the shivering puppy who was believed to be abandoned by his mother. Without hesitation, the goose wraps his big wings around the small puppy and keeps him warm and cozy.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Dying Lion Had No Hope Of Survival – But Then She Found Love

Kahn and Sheila belonged to the same owner who used to rent them for photo ops and parties like many of his other lion cubs. Luckily, the two lions were rescued by Texas’ In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Education Center, but months apart. 6-year-old Kahn was malnourished and the...
TEXAS STATE
heavenofanimals.com

This Husky Who Was Rejected By A Breeder Because Of Her Funny Looks Is Now Going Viral

Most of us humans hold a very special spot in our hearts for all things fluffy and cute. Especially if that little something is man’s best friend. After all, how could anyone resist those adorable dogs waddling around wagging their tails in excitement, chasing around any object they can possibly find around the house or smashing into the glass door after seeing a bird outside. Not sure where this last one came from but you catch the drift. Sadly, not all silly dogs are loved unconditionally and some struggle to find their forever home despite having a great personality. Jubilee is one of those dogs that was blessed with an adorable personality yet her looks are so distinct, they’re not everyone’s cup of tea. Luckily, there’s a silver lining!
ANIMALS
WFLA

WFLA

69K+
Followers
13K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy